From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing players returning to practice and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We'll use this week and get (running back Kyren Williams) acclimated, but still expect him not to be available for the game." – McVay
- The Rams started the 21-day practice window for Williams today, but he won't play against the 49ers.
- "I do know that when he gets his opportunities, I expect him to be able to do what he does," McVay said.
"The 49ers have a lot of gap runs that complement (McCaffrey's) game very well." – Wagner
- For the second-straight game, Los Angeles will have to gameplan for McCaffrey after he was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers last week.
- Wagner said McCaffrey is "really, really good" at finding the holes when he's running, so the Rams need to be consistent with plugging those and preventing them from opening.
"(Center Brian Allen) a great communicator, physical player, tone-setter for us, owns what we're trying to do as an offense and I think that kind of permeates throughout the offense." – Stafford
- Allen was among players returning to practice this week; McVay said Monday that Allen will be back.
- Allen himself said it's "annoying when you're not doing what you want to do, so he was happy to be back out on the practice field contributing again.