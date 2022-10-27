From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing players returning to practice and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We'll use this week and get (running back Kyren Williams) acclimated, but still expect him not to be available for the game." – McVay