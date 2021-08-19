Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 19, 2021 at 08:30 AM

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Raiders at Rams preseason game on Aug. 21.

MATCHUP

The Rams (0-0) host the Raiders (0-0) on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders are a familiar preseason opponent for the Rams, who also faced them in 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game at 7 p.m. pacific time on KABC-7. For fans outside of the local Los Angeles market, Raiders at Rams is LIVE on NFL Network or with NFL Game Pass (LINK).

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Rams Pick'em is back for the 2021-22 season! Predict the action during the Raiders at Rams preseason game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. This year more fans will have a chance to take home prizes. The top 20 fans each week will score Rams prizing that includes:

  • Two Single-Game Tickets to future Rams Game (1st Place)
  • Autographed Football (2nd Place)
  • SoFi Stadium Tour for Two People (3rd Place)
  • Autographed Mini Helmet (4th Place)
  • $150 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (5th Place)
  • $100 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (6th Place)
  • $75 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (7th Place)
  • $50 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (8th-10th Place)
  • 30% off Rams Fan Shop discount (11th - 20th Place)

Fans will also get to compete against Rams Broadcaster J.B. Long every week as a part of our new "Beat the Expert" Competition. For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below) and NFL Network (national, subject to local blackouts)
  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano
  • Color Analysts: Mina Kimes and Aqib Talib
  • Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval

Preseason TV:

  • ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles
  • KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
  • KBFX FOX 58 – Bakersfield, CA
  • KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA
  • KDFX FOX 11 – Palm Springs, CA
  • KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA
  • KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI
  • KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
  • KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
  • KYUR ABC 13 – Anchorage, AK
  • KATN ABC 2 – Fairbanks, AK
  • KJUD ABC 8 – Juneau, AK
2021-gameday-preseason-TV-map

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

