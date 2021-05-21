Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2021 preseason schedule finalized

May 21, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 preseason dates and times are set.

Their three-week preseason slate kicks off with back-to-back home games, first hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. PT before welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders to Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Rams then close out the preseason with a road trip to Denver to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Here's the full preseason schedule:

  • Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. PT | TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 2 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. PT | TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3 at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:05 p.m. PT

Rams preseason games will be available locally on KABC-TV (channel 7).

Want to be there for each preseason home game as well as every regular season home game this fall? Click here to learn more about season tickets.

Related Content

news

Los Rams recibirán a Chicago para comenzar y a Tom Brady en la Semana 3

L.A. tiene programados cinco juegos de horario estelar, incluyendo el primer domingo por la noche de la temporada y tres partidos contra sus rivales de la tremenda División Oeste.
news

Top six games on Rams' 2021 schedule

TheRams.com ranks the team's top six games on its 2021 schedule. 
news

Instant analysis: Reaction to the Rams 2021 schedule

Fresh off of the 2021 schedule release, J.B. Long provides initial thoughts on the numerous prime time matchups within the division, which rookie QB's we may or may not see, and how all the elements of this schedule could set the Rams up for success this season.
news

Rams release official 2021 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams have released their official 2021 schedule. 
news

Rams to open 2021 season against Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their 2021 season hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 1. 
news

Rams' 2021 schedule coming May 12

The Rams and the rest of the NFL will know their 2021 schedule on May 12. 
news

How to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.
news

The Way Nonna Made It | 10 Things About Jon & Vinny

Here's what you should know about Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the award-winning chefs partnering with SoFi Stadium to help shape the stadium's culinary experience.
news

Rams House Premiere preview: What to know before you go

Headed to the RamsHouse Premiere event for season ticket members on Saturday, April 17? Here's what you need to know before departing for SoFi Stadium. 
news

NFL expands regular season to 17 games, here's what Rams fans should know

The NFL is adding a 17th regular season game beginning this year. Here's what this means for current and prospective Rams season ticket holders.
news

How SoFi Stadium airs live football and other aerial visuals on its roof

The double-sided video board inside SoFi Stadium offers a groundbreaking video experience. So does the roof, too. 
Advertising