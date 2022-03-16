Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Mar 16, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2022 NFL Draft order is officially set.

Including their four compensatory selections and additional special compensatory selection, the Rams have eight total picks to work with in this year's NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Here is where Los Angeles' current allotment falls:

  • Round 3: No. 104 overall (special compensatory)
  • Round 4: No. 142 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 175 overall
  • Round 6: No. 211 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 212 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 218 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 7: No. 238 overall
  • Round 7: No. 253 overall

Related Content

news

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Punter Johnny Hekker had a memorable 10-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams have released veteran punter Johnny Hekker. 
news

Rams place original-round tenders on restricted free agents Travin Howard and Matt Gay

Linebacker Travin Howard and kicker Matt Gay have received original-round tenders from the Rams. 
news

Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

Retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Andrew Whitworth's time will be remembered for the belief in himself and in others on and off the field that transformed the Rams and aided the greater Los Angeles area.
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Rams have been awarded four compensatory selections, plus one special compensatory selection in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career after 16 seasons in the NFL.
news

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will avoid restricted free agency, re-signing with the Rams on a two-year deal. 
news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
Advertising