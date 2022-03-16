Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2022 NFL Draft order is officially set.
Including their four compensatory selections and additional special compensatory selection, the Rams have eight total picks to work with in this year's NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Here is where Los Angeles' current allotment falls:
- Round 3: No. 104 overall (special compensatory)
- Round 4: No. 142 overall (compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 175 overall
- Round 6: No. 211 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 212 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 218 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 238 overall
- Round 7: No. 253 overall