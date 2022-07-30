Rams 2022 jersey schedule

Following the unveiling of the white jersey as one of their primary uniforms, the Rams have announced their complete uniform schedule for the 2022 season.
Here's what it looks like:
|Week
|Opponent
|Jersey
|1
|Bills
|White
|2
|Falcons
|Bone
|3
|at Cardinals
|Bone
|4
|at 49ers
|White
|5
|Cowboys
|White
|6
|Panthers
|Royal
|7
|BYE
|8
|49ers
|Royal
|9
|at Buccaneers
|Royal
|10
|Cardinals
|Royal
|11
|at Saints
|White
|12
|at Chiefs
|White
|13
|Seahawks
|Royal
|14
|Raiders
|Royal
|15
|at Packers
|White
|16
|Broncos
|Royal
|17
|at Chargers
|White
|18
|at Seahawks
|White