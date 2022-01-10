Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2022 opponents finalized

Jan 09, 2022 at 08:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' 2022 regular season opponents have been finalized.

After having an extra road game last year, the Rams get an extra home game this year via the NFL's 17-game formula – hosting the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles will also host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, plus the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons from the NFC South and the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos from the AFC West.

L.A. will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers for its NFC North matchup.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The dates and times of the games will be announced later in the offseason at schedule release.

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

