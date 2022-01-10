Rams' 2022 opponents finalized

The Rams' 2022 regular season opponents have been finalized.

After having an extra road game last year, the Rams get an extra home game this year via the NFL's 17-game formula – hosting the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles will also host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, plus the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons from the NFC South and the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos from the AFC West.

L.A. will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers for its NFC North matchup.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The dates and times of the games will be announced later in the offseason at schedule release.