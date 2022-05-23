Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

May 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 preseason dates and kickoff times are set.

Their three-week preseason slate won't have them traveling far initially, as they are set to be the road team taking on the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium in Week 1. The Rams will remain in Los Angeles for Week 2, hosting the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. pacific time, before closing out the preseason with a road trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. pacific time in Week 3.

Single game tickets and suite rentals are available for the Rams' Week 2 preseason home game against the Texans. Click here to purchase single game tickets; click here to explore suite rentals.

Fans wanting to save money also have the option to purchase group tickets, with packages for 10 or more people. To learn more about group tickets, click here.

The full preseason schedule:

  • Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. PT
  • Week 2 vs. Houston Texans: Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. PT | TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3 at Cincinnati Bengals: Saturday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. PT

Fans can watch preseason games locally on Rams affiliate KABC-TV (channel 7).

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's first press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's first press conference of this year's organized team activities.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Monday press conferences as they began organized team activities.

news

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.

news

Van Jefferson working to become "all-around player" heading into third NFL season

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is preparing for an important third season in 2022.

news

Get to know the Rams' 16 undrafted free agent signees

Meet the 16 undrafted free agent signees who rounded out the Rams' 2022 rookie class.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent and Week 10 home opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Allen Robinson II "locked in" as he works to maximize opportunity with Rams

Between moving and learning a new offense, wide receiver Allen Robinson II has been dedicating all of his time to getting adjusted to the Rams and L.A.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 2 home opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Bobby Wagner getting to know Rams defense and teammates with help of Raheem Morris, basketball and music

For Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, the only real adjustments have been learning a new system and re-acclimating himself to Los Angeles traffic.

news

After missing Super Bowl due to injury, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee motivated to get Rams back there so they can play in it, help team win another

Safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's Super Bowl LVI absences are driving them to help get the Rams back to the NFL's biggest game.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our 2022 offseason opponent breakdown series kicks off with a look at the Rams' season- and home-opening opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

Advertising