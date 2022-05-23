Rams' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

Their three-week preseason slate won't have them traveling far initially, as they are set to be the road team taking on the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium in Week 1. The Rams will remain in Los Angeles for Week 2, hosting the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. pacific time, before closing out the preseason with a road trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. pacific time in Week 3.