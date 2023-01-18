Rams 2022 Rewind: Highlighting big-game performances from the 2022 season

We're highlighting the biggest game performances from the 2022 season. Relive the clutch plays and career-defining moments that we witnessed in 2022.
Bobby Wagner Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks
If Wagner was focused on controlling his emotions during this week, he let them out once he took the field via his play.
In what was arguably his best game of the season, Wagner turned in seven total tackles, two sacks, one interception and one pass breakup, albeit in a Rams 27-23 loss.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner faced his old team for the first time in Week 13. Take a look back through the best photos from his epic performance against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Baker Mayfield Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
No one knew what to expect entering Thursday Night Football in Week 14 with Mayfield's tight turnaround to prepare. Entering the game on the second offensive series, Mayfield would later lead the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive, throwing the 23-yard, go-ahead score to wide receiver Van Jefferson.
Cam Akers Week 16 vs. Broncos
Akers kicked off the first of three-straight 100-yard rushing performances with 23 carries for 118 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Los Angeles' blowout win over Denver on Christmas Day.