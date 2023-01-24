Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 was a season of career firsts for multiple Rams players

Jan 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Whether a rookie or a veteran, multiple Rams players recorded career firsts in 2022 – first sack, first touchdown, first interception and more.

Here's a look at some of the notable ones that occurred.

DB Jalen Ramsey – first sack

Even with the amount of time spent at the star position on the Rams defense, and with all that Ramsey had accomplished in seven-plus seasons, there was one stat that still eluded him: Sacks.

That changed against the Cowboys in Week 5, when he took down quarterback Cooper Rush for a 6-yard loss. It was actually a sack-fumble, but Rush kept the ball close to prevent it from getting far.

WR Ben Skowronek – first touchdown

A 17-yard touchdown run against the Panthers in Week 6 got Skowronek the first score of his career. He's still seeking his first career receiving touchdown, but that run vs. Carolina at least got him on the board.

DB Cobie Durant – first sack, first interception and first pick-six

Multiple milestones for Durant in his rookie season began with getting his first sack and his first interception in Week 2 against the Falcons. The pick took some concentration, having to corral a ball that deflected off of Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's hands.

Then in Week 16 against the Broncos, he got two more interceptions, one of which was his first career pick-six.

Durant finished the season as the NFL's leader in interception return yards.

DT Greg Gaines – first multi-sack game

With his two takedowns of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, Gaines notched the first multi-sack game of his career.

WR Van Jefferson – first game-winning touchdown

On the receiving end of quarterback Baker Mayfield's game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass, Jefferson said postgame it was the first such touchdown of his career – at any level.

