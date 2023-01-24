2022 was a season of career firsts for multiple Rams players

Whether a rookie or a veteran, multiple Rams players recorded career firsts in 2022 – first sack, first touchdown, first interception and more.

Here's a look at some of the notable ones that occurred.

DB Jalen Ramsey – first sack

Even with the amount of time spent at the star position on the Rams defense, and with all that Ramsey had accomplished in seven-plus seasons, there was one stat that still eluded him: Sacks.