After rollercoaster 2022 season, what's next for Baker Mayfield? | Free Agent Spotlight 

Jan 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Six months after being traded from the Browns to the Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield was on the move again.

The Panthers waived him on Dec. 5, and he arrived in Los Angeles as a newly-claimed member of the Rams.

In L.A., Mayfield found joy in football again – highlighted by the Rams' thrilling Thursday Night Football win over the Raiders two days after his arrival – and renewed confidence in being a starter.

After that month-long stint with the Rams, Mayfield will now take the time to evaluate what's next, as he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 15.

So, what's next for both Mayfield and the Rams?

Mayfield said postgame following the Rams' season finale that he knows he's good enough to be a starting quarterback. At the same time, he also said he is "not going to chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again."

"It's going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it's going to be a big-time decision," Mayfield said. "So there's going to be a lot of thought put into it. There's going to be a lot of change this offseason all around the league. There's nothing I can say right now that I think would be the true thing at the moment. So we're just going to see what happens and roll with the punches."

Before he gets to the point of making that decision, he said he will take some time to decompress, know he has a few months to do so.

If Mayfield decides to go elsewhere, the Rams reportedly could get a compensatory draft pick.

