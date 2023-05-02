Social Roundup: Social media reacts to an exciting 2023 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made some exciting moves and picked up some promising players during this weekend's NFL Draft — players who could make a significant impact in the upcoming season. With their impressive skills and potential, these new additions to the team have created a buzz among fans and experts alike, raising expectations for the Rams' performance in the near future.
29-3 record— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 29, 2023
2x National champion
2x National champion OMVP
1x SEC champion
1x Heisman finalist
One of the best college careers of all time. Congrats on being drafted to the Rams, @StetsonIV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vmSpQ95TWR
I cannot believe how much I love this draft Les Snead cooked up. Obviously, it's decided on the field but immediate reaction was that it's an A+ for the #Rams.— JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 30, 2023
Every day I wake up, I remember I’m a ram 😂 . BEST FEELING EVER pic.twitter.com/b8anh6Jrwc— Steve Avila (@Stevelavila) May 1, 2023
Rams fans, Steve Avila was my top OL left on the board and my OG1 in the draft. He brings proven versatility across the line with starter-level play strength and impressive body control at 330 pounds.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2023
Here is our film room together: https://t.co/6yWWJjJHaa
10 plays showing how… pic.twitter.com/8q0ij8vEw5
From our analysis on OLB Byron Young, Rams pick No. 77: "Athletic twitch, quick first step, picks up steam as a bull-rusher...relentless motor...not yet every-down player (re. run defense)." High upside as speed rusher with some power waiting to be developed.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 29, 2023
Stetson Bennett to the Rams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhUvIgxToX— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 29, 2023
Woke up a LA Ram! It can’t get no better than this!! Thank you God!— Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (@TreTomlinson) April 30, 2023
Let’s rock, @TurnerKobie! 🐏🏡 #NFLDraft https://t.co/1Z9h2qZlVN— Rampage (@RampageNFL) April 29, 2023
Excited to see an @AppState_FB guy go off the board here in round 5. Happy for Nick Hampton! pic.twitter.com/VAM8qvxYgi— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023
L.A. Rams select Georgia OL Warren McClendon 174th overall— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023
🔵 ZERO sacks allowed over the past two seasons (822 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/SAtkUGID5N
ANOTHER TIGER ‼️ Davis Allen is open 24/7 and the Rams just got a great one pic.twitter.com/eFJygQijHr— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 29, 2023
Hey @RamsNFL fans, @AsapPuka is a WEAPON!! pic.twitter.com/Yjwa9KADcF— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) April 29, 2023
I can’t explain the feeling, but I know this will be something great in the making. So let’s get to work and make this a great one! @RamsNFL— Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (@TreTomlinson) April 29, 2023
Has to be the interviews with Zach Evans. He’s got some serious talent. pic.twitter.com/5hbNxWKVWP— Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) April 29, 2023
A+ pick you had that HR hitter in Zach Evans. I had a 2nd round grade on him. Future starter if he develops. Great pick #Rams.— JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 29, 2023
Wingate ➡️ Los Angeles— Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) May 1, 2023
Ethan Evans gets the call from the @RamsNFL as the All-American punter becomes just the 2nd player in @WingateFb history to be selected in the @NFL draft! #OneDog pic.twitter.com/bLjfhXggZP
Jason Taylor II is a great pick for the #Rams. Nice range and play making ability at Free Safety. Good athlete. Can play in the box as well. Knock was missed tackles. Not too many Safeties in this class that can handle single high free duties, he can.— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 29, 2023
And finally, Mr. Irrelevant: With the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Rams select at No. 259 -- #Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023
Can he repeat the impact of last year's edition?