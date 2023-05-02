Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to an exciting 2023 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams

May 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The Los Angeles Rams made some exciting moves and picked up some promising players during this weekend's NFL Draft — players who could make a significant impact in the upcoming season. With their impressive skills and potential, these new additions to the team have created a buzz among fans and experts alike, raising expectations for the Rams' performance in the near future.

With that in mind, here's what Twitter had to say.

