Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: EDGE, defensive back options two weeks out from draft week

Apr 10, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With draft week two weeks away, the most recent projections feature several edge and defensive back options for the Rams.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions:

230410_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900
AP/Terrance Williams

NFL.com

Date: April 7

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, No. 46 overall via projected trade with Patriots, pictured above); Michigan CB DJ Turner (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Boise State S JL Skinner (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Foskey (6-5, 264) had the sixth-most sacks in the FBS (11) last season and also led the Fighting Irish with 14 tackles for loss en route to Second-Team All-American recognition and being a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award (nation's top defensive end).

Turner (5-11, 178) registered 10 pass breakups (team-high) plus 36 tackles and an interception in 14 games for the Wolverines to earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. His 40-yard dash time of 4.26 seconds made him the fastest player at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Skinner (6-4, 209) led the Broncos with four interceptions, also adding 65 total tackles and four pass breakups in 12 starts for First-Team All-Mountain West recognition. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training prior to the combine that prevented him from participating in it.

CBS Sports

Date: April 4

Expert: Josh Edwards, NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch (Round 2, No. 36 overall); UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall).

Notes: An FCS First-Team All-American choice by The Associated Press, the 6-5, 302 Mauch started all 15 games at left tackle in 2022 and 2021 for the Bison. While Mauch primarily played offensive tackle, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a video conference call last month that he should able to play anywhere along the offensive line.

Charbonnet (6-0, 214) earned Second Team All-America recognition from the AP in 2022 after rushing 195 times for 1,359 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts (missed three games due to injury).

Hall (6-3, 254) led the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, also posting 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 12 starts last season to earn First-Team All-SEC honors.

ESPN (subscription required to read)

Date: April 4

Expert: Todd McShay, Senior Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (Round 2, No. 36 overall)

Notes: Ringo (6-2, 207) led the Bulldogs with seven pass breakups, adding 42 tackles and two interceptions while starting all 15 games for the back-to-back national champions. His performance garnered Second-Team All-SEC recognition.

Related Content

news

Notable No. 36 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick – a slot where teams have recently been able to find impactful playmakers and contributors.

news

Rams' disciplined approach to 2023 means difficult goodbyes to contributors, new and returning young players stepping up

At the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix last week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the team moving on from key contributors and having to count on players on rookie contracts to step up this season.

news

2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Chandler Brewer is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expects quarterback Matthew Stafford to be full-go for spring workouts.

news

Los Rams finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023

Los Rams de Los Ángeles finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB

When it comes to finding a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the draft and free agency are both possible avenues for the Los Angeles Rams to take, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Advertising