Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: EDGE, defensive back options two weeks out from draft week

Date: April 7

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, No. 46 overall via projected trade with Patriots, pictured above); Michigan CB DJ Turner (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Boise State S JL Skinner (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Foskey (6-5, 264) had the sixth-most sacks in the FBS (11) last season and also led the Fighting Irish with 14 tackles for loss en route to Second-Team All-American recognition and being a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award (nation's top defensive end).

Turner (5-11, 178) registered 10 pass breakups (team-high) plus 36 tackles and an interception in 14 games for the Wolverines to earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. His 40-yard dash time of 4.26 seconds made him the fastest player at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Skinner (6-4, 209) led the Broncos with four interceptions, also adding 65 total tackles and four pass breakups in 12 starts for First-Team All-Mountain West recognition. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training prior to the combine that prevented him from participating in it.

Date: April 4

Expert: Josh Edwards, NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch (Round 2, No. 36 overall); UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall).

Notes: An FCS First-Team All-American choice by The Associated Press, the 6-5, 302 Mauch started all 15 games at left tackle in 2022 and 2021 for the Bison. While Mauch primarily played offensive tackle, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a video conference call last month that he should able to play anywhere along the offensive line.

Charbonnet (6-0, 214) earned Second Team All-America recognition from the AP in 2022 after rushing 195 times for 1,359 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts (missed three games due to injury).

Hall (6-3, 254) led the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, also posting 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 12 starts last season to earn First-Team All-SEC honors.

Date: April 4

Expert: Todd McShay, Senior Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (Round 2, No. 36 overall)