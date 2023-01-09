Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' 2023 regular season opponents have been finalized.

In addition to its usual slate of NFC West games, the Rams will host the Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Browns and Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Factor in road trips to take on the Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Ravens, Bengals and Colts, and the Rams are slated to face seven playoff-qualifying teams from 2022. And for what it's worth, the Packers and Steelers both narrowly missed out on the playoffs due to the outcomes of Week 18.

After having an extra home game in 2022, the Rams are back to having an extra road game in 2023 as part of the NFL's 17-game schedule formula. That additional road game is the trip to Indianapolis to take on the the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place, presented by Hilton. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The full 2023 schedule, including dates and times of the games, will be announced in mid-May.

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Ticket and suite information

There are ticket and suite options for all fans interested in attending Rams games in 2023.

Fans can guarantee access to all of these 2023 home matchups at exclusive Season Ticket Member prices by purchasing Season Tickets. Purchasers can spread out their 2023 season ticket payments on an interest free monthly basis through August 15th and enjoy access to exclusive offseason events, SoFi Stadium event presales and more.

For groups looking for a special, premium gameday experience, such as a sideline suite, deposits for single game suite rentals are now available by visiting ramssuites.com. Inventory is limited and a suite rental deposit will guarantee you first access to specific games and suites.

Additionally, if you are planning on bringing a large group (10+ people) to SoFi Stadium at any point during the 2023 season you can speak to a group specialist today to take advantage of exclusive experiences and price savings. Single game tickets will be made available at schedule release, based on availability.

