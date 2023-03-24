Rams' 2023 offseason program dates announced

The NFL has announced dates for each team's offseason workout program this spring. Here's what the Rams' looks like (note that these could change at the discretion of the team at any time):

First Day: April 17

April 17 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-8

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-8 Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

The offseason program is broken up into three phases, beginning with voluntary strength and conditioning work and concluding with the team's mandatory minicamp.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills is allowed.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.