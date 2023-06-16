Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

Jun 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Our 2023 opponent breakdown series continues with the Rams' Week 16 home opponent, the New Orleans Saints (Dec. 21, 5:15 p.m. PT – Amazon Prime Video; SoFi Stadium).

TICKETS | SUITES

230616_SaintsBreakdown_16x9

2022

Despite a 27-26 season-opening win over division rival Atlanta, New Orleans had difficulty sustaining consistency the rest of the season.

That Week 1 win saw starting quarterback Jameis Winston sustain a back injury which played through the next two weeks, and, even once healed from, kept him on the bench in favor of Andy Dalton. A three-game losing streak followed that victory, which was then followed by a pattern of a win, followed by back-to-back losses over the next nine weeks.

Back-to-back wins after their Week 10 bye made still put the Saints in playoff contention since the NFC South still had not been clinched heading into Week 17. All that had to do was win out and have the Buccaneers lose out, plus losses by the Commanders and Packers. The Buccaneers and Commanders won, but so did the Packers, ending New Orleans' playoff hopes.

The Saints finished the 2022 season 22nd in scoring average and 19th in total yards of offense per game, but also allowed the ninth-fewest total yards and fifth-fewest points per game defensively.

Key changes

New Orleans parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard. Meanwhile, their other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, took the Falcons' defensive coordinator job. Marcus Robertson was hired to replace Richard, while Joe Woods – most recently the Browns' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons – was hired to fill that role.

The Saints also signed free agent quarterback Derek Carr to a 4-year deal.

Head coach

Dennis Allen enters his second season as head coach of the Saints. He compiled a 7-10 record in his first year.

What to watch for

A healthy Michael Thomas

The Rams experienced the impact of wide receiver Chris Olave first-hand last Saturday, and while he will no doubt command the attention of the secondary, perhaps the biggest factor for the Saints offense will be the health and availability of wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas has not had a fully healthy season seince 2019, when he posted 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2020, a lingering ankle injury limited him to just seven games. He then missed the entire 2021 season after going ankle surgery late that summer. A foot injury in Week 3 prematurely ended his 2022 season.

With greater stability at quarterback and a clean bill of health, what will the 30-year-old Thomas bring in 2023? If he can come close to resembling the player who produced at a high level from 2016-19, it will make for a challenging matchup for the Rams secondary with Olave and emerging wide receiver Rashid Shaheed also in the mix.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Rams 2023 minicamp and OTAs

With the Rams breaking for the summer until they report for training camp at UC Irvine in late July, here are the top takeaways from minicamp and OTAs.

news

Derion Kendrick puts together promising spring as he prepares for big second season

Los Angeles Rams second-year cornerback Derion Kendrick's performance during OTAs and minicamp drew praise from coaches.

news

Observations from Day 2 of Rams minicamp 2023: Stetson Bennett's mobility, pressures from defensive front stand out

Takeaways from the Rams' final minicamp practice as the wrap up their 2023 offseason program.

news

Rams to hold joint practices with Raiders and Broncos during 2023 preseason

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday confirmed the team will have joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos during the 2023 preseason.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Washington Commanders

In the 12th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 15 home opponent, the Washington Commanders.

news

Observations from Day 1 of Rams minicamp 2023: Matthew Stafford dialed in during redzone work, Derion Kendrick active on defense

Takeaways from Tuesday's minicamp practice as the Rams embark on the final week of their 2023 offseason program.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens

In the 11th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 14 road opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Rams agree to terms with WR Demarcus Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Cleveland Browns

In the 10th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 11 home opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

In the ninth of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 9 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Behind the Grind Episode 2: An exclusive inside look at the Rams' approach to the NFL Draft

In the second episode of Behind the Grind, Rams Studios dives into everything surrounding the Rams and the 2023 NFL Draft, both on and off the field.

Advertising