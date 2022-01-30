Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Van Jefferson active; Joe Noteboom and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

Jan 30, 2022 at 02:14 PM
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ (chest) and safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ (concussion) are inactive for today's NFC Championship game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Noteboom entered the game doubtful, while Rapp was considered questionable.

However, wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ is active after entering the game as questionable.

Additionally, linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ is active after being activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Defensive backs ﻿Eric Weddle﻿ and ﻿Blake Countess﻿ are also active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

For the 49ers, starting left tackle Trent Williams is active after entering the game as questionable. However, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is inactive after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Joe Noteboom

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 

TE Brycen Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

LB Marcell Harris

DB Deommodore Lenoir

OL Aaron Banks

DL Maurice Hurst

