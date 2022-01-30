Van Jefferson active; Joe Noteboom and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) are inactive for today's NFC Championship game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Noteboom entered the game doubtful, while Rapp was considered questionable.
However, wide receiver Van Jefferson is active after entering the game as questionable.
Additionally, linebacker Ernest Jones is active after being activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday.
Defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess are also active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
For the 49ers, starting left tackle Trent Williams is active after entering the game as questionable. However, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is inactive after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S Taylor Rapp
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Joe Noteboom
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
QB Nate Sudfeld
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
LB Marcell Harris
DB Deommodore Lenoir
OL Aaron Banks
DL Maurice Hurst