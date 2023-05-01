Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with 25 undrafted free agents

May 01, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

After making 14 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents to round out their roster.

Those 25 players are:

Los Angeles Rams 2023 Undrafted Free Agents

Table inside Article
NamePositionSchool
Kelechi AnyalebechiILBIncarnate Word
Tanner BrownKOklahoma State
Braxton BurmeisterWRSan Diego State
Timarcus DavisCBArizona State
Tyon DavisCBTulsa
Collin DuncanSMississippi State
Christopher DunnKNorth Carolina State
Tiyon EvansRBLouisville
Tyler HudsonWRLouisville
Tanner IngleSNorth Carolina State
Sam JamesWRWest Virginia
Matthew JesterOLBPrinceton
Quindell JohnsonSMemphis
Jordan JonesCBRhode Island
Sean MaginnOCWake Forest
Mike McAllisterOCYoungstown State
Cameron McCutcheonCBWestern Carolina
Christian SimsTEBowling Green
Ryan Smenda, Jr.ILBWake Forest
Xavier SmithWRFlorida A&M
DeAndre SquareILBKentucky
Rashad TorrenceSFlorida
Alex WardLSCentral Florida
Dresser WinnQBTennessee-Martin
Jaiden WoodbeyILBBoston College

