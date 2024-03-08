Rams agree to terms with OL Kevin Dotson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the most important pieces to the Rams' revamped offensive line last season is back in the fold.

Los Angeles on Thursday agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal.

The 27-year-old Dotson is coming off what has been widely regarded as the best season of his NFL career thus far, highlighted by his work as a run blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, his 89.9 run blocking grade ranked first among all guards.

At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, his presence at right guard also helped anchor the pocket and protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford was sacked just 30 times during the 2023 regular season, and the Rams' 34 total sacks allowed were tied with the 49ers for sixth-fewest.