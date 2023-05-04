Rams agree to terms with QB Brett Rypien

During that span, he completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 778 yards with four touchdowns while starting in three of the eight games he played in. His most extensive action came last season, when he started two games and played in four overall in place of Russell Wilson as Wilson missed time due to a hamstring injury and later the concussion protocol. Rypien completed 60.2% of his passes for 483 yards with two touchdowns against four interceptions in 2022. He spent the majority of his first season in Denver on its practice squad.