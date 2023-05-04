Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with QB Brett Rypien

May 04, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Five days after drafting Stetson Bennett, the Rams once again addressed depth in the quarterback room, agreeing to terms with quarterback Brett Rypien.

The 26-year-old Rypien arrives in L.A. after spending the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos, who originally brought him on as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.

During that span, he completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 778 yards with four touchdowns while starting in three of the eight games he played in. His most extensive action came last season, when he started two games and played in four overall in place of Russell Wilson as Wilson missed time due to a hamstring injury and later the concussion protocol. Rypien completed 60.2% of his passes for 483 yards with two touchdowns against four interceptions in 2022. He spent the majority of his first season in Denver on its practice squad.

Rypien, Bennett and starter Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks currently on the Rams' roster.

