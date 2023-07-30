Rams agree to terms with RB Royce Freeman

IRVINE, Calif. – Following Sony Michel's retirement, the Rams have made a new addition to their running back room during training camp, agreeing to terms with running back Royce Freeman on Sunday.
Freeman, 27, spent last season with the Texans. He initially joined Houston midway through the 2021 season after it claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
The former Oregon standout originally entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos (71st overall) in 2018. He has 394 carries for 1,473 yards and eight touchdowns in 65 career games (nine starts) across five seasons.