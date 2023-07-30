Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with RB Royce Freeman

Jul 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM
IRVINE, Calif. – Following Sony Michel's retirement, the Rams have made a new addition to their running back room during training camp, agreeing to terms with running back Royce Freeman on Sunday.

Freeman, 27, spent last season with the Texans. He initially joined Houston midway through the 2021 season after it claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

The former Oregon standout originally entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos (71st overall) in 2018. He has 394 carries for 1,473 yards and eight touchdowns in 65 career games (nine starts) across five seasons.

10 Observations from Rams' first 2023 training camp practice open to fans: Wide receivers give fans lots to cheer about, but defensive backs make plays, too

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 29, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Sony Michel retires

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel has decided to retire, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of seven practices open to fans

Headed to the open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine on Saturday, July 29? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Stafford-Kupp connection clicking once again

Early stages of training camp 2023 show no drop-off in the chemistry between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Sony Michel: Getting second opportunity with Rams 'means a lot'

Running back Sony Michel is ready to earn his role in his second stint with the Rams.

10 Observations from Rams' second acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Stafford-Kupp connection, plays made by defensive backs and other notes

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 27, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Logan Bruss: 'Having the opportunity to come back out here and feel good enough to play and compete again, is just an awesome feeling'

Rams second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss is excited to be back on the field after a preseason knee injury prematurely ended his rookie season.

Kobie Turner finds his tempo with music and football

Once worried about a pro football future, Rams rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner – also known as "The Conductor" – realized that dream while maintaining his other greatest passion in music.

10 Observations from Rams' first acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Cooper Kupp in action, youthful energy on display, plus competition at left tackle and center

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' July 26, 2023 training camp practice.

Five Rams players to watch on defense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on defense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends head into training camp 2023 led by eight-year veteran Tyler Higbee, new position coach

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series concludes with a look at the tight ends.

