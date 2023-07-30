Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sony Michel retires

Jul 29, 2023 at 07:33 PM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams running back Sony Michel is retiring, head coach Sean McVay announced after Saturday's training camp practice.

McVay said he and Michel had a conversation Saturday morning, during which Michel informed him of his decision.

"I thought just being back around him in these last couple of days, you just appreciate the influence that he has, the way that this guy works," McVay said. "I think when you look at what he's done going back to Georgia, throughout his rookie year when he broke my heart in '18 and did a great job in New England, thought he was a hugely instrumental piece for our Super Bowl team a couple years ago. The epitome of a pro, great competitor, and his next chapter is going to be exciting. He's got so many that gifts he can offer to people. We'll wish him the best. It's a bummer, but his body is feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is. Love Sony, and we'll continue to stay in touch."

McVay said during that conversation, Michel let him how he was feeling physically and what some of his thoughts were. McVay said the important thing is Michel has clarity and feels at peace with his decision.

"I was sad for us, but I was happy for him," McVay said. "I know he gave a lot to this game and he can be really proud of everything that he's done. I'm looking forward to seeing what's next in his next chapter."

The 28-year-old Michel wraps up his NFL career with 779 carries for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns across five seasons – three with the Patriots, one with the Rams and one with the Chargers.

He also added 56 catches for 439 yards and two touchdowns while starting in 35 of 65 career games played and was a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

The former University of Georgia standout originally entered the league as a first-round draft pick (31st overall) by the Patriots in 2018.

With Michel retiring, McVay said the Rams will look to add someone to the running back room.

"So all four of those guys right now at running back (Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers) have done a good job," McVay said. "But I do think whether it's a veteran or not, you definitely probably need to add a fifth body to that room, maybe even a sixth. So we'll look at somebody."

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' first 2023 training camp practice open to fans: Wide receivers give fans lots to cheer about, but defensive backs make plays, too

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 29, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of seven practices open to fans

Headed to the open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine on Saturday, July 29? Here's what you need to know before you go.

news

Stafford-Kupp connection clicking once again

Early stages of training camp 2023 show no drop-off in the chemistry between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

news

Sony Michel: Getting second opportunity with Rams 'means a lot'

Running back Sony Michel is ready to earn his role in his second stint with the Rams.

news

10 Observations from Rams' second acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Stafford-Kupp connection, plays made by defensive backs and other notes

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 27, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

news

Logan Bruss: 'Having the opportunity to come back out here and feel good enough to play and compete again, is just an awesome feeling'

Rams second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss is excited to be back on the field after a preseason knee injury prematurely ended his rookie season.

news

Kobie Turner finds his tempo with music and football

Once worried about a pro football future, Rams rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner – also known as "The Conductor" – realized that dream while maintaining his other greatest passion in music.

news

10 Observations from Rams' first acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Cooper Kupp in action, youthful energy on display, plus competition at left tackle and center

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' July 26, 2023 training camp practice.

news

Five Rams players to watch on defense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on defense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends head into training camp 2023 led by eight-year veteran Tyler Higbee, new position coach

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series concludes with a look at the tight ends.

news

Cobie Durant prepares for 'star'-ring role in Rams secondary

Second-year defensive back Cobie Durant will have a busy training camp as he continues to learn the "star" position.

