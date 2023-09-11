Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg’s Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.

Students at Woodworth Monroe K-8 Academy participated in a football clinic hosted by the Rams before Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions presented the school with a $25,000 "Mission Tiger" sports equipment donation. Representatives from Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions also spoke to students about their commitment to support middle school athletics.

"In order to have a functional district and a successful community in youth, we need partners. Having Kellogg's here, having [the] Rams here, shows how much they do care about our youth and the success of our youth," said President of the Inglewood Unified School District Board of Education, Brandon Myers.

Courtney Carranza, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions is hopeful of the impact the partnership can continue to make. "We have a great relationship with the Rams and the Rams do a phenomenal job in the space of community and giving back. We align in many of our pillars, including the education space. We're hopeful that we can continue this partnership and education."

More than 250 sixth through eighth graders participated in a coed youth football clinic featuring skills and drills stations. Students were also provided treats from Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions during the event. Noel Grisby, Rams Associate Manager of Social Justice and Football Development said, "We want to encourage and serve the students as they kick off the school year and provide resources, so they have better access to play."

The students got more than just football drills out of the day. "Having these events makes things like this possible for our youth to be over there playing at SoFi [Stadium] one day because they have that inspiration and motivation for themselves. Continuously knowing and telling [them] that the Rams care, I think that is what motivates them, that's what encourages them," explained Myers.

The connection with companies that are familiar to the students made the impact of the event greater. "To see these renowned organizations committed to change in our community when it comes to sports is inspiring to these students," said Grisby.

A highlight for the students was Rams' mascot Rampage challenging and beating and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® mascot, Tony the Tiger, in a 40-yard dash. Although Tony the Tiger was a fan favorite of the students, Rampage had them all cheering for him in the end. Grisby said, "The reception that both [mascots] received was inspiring and reminded us all that it's about being present and creating memories for these students."

Myers is hopeful that events like this will continue around the district and will encourage and increase motivation to participate in sport around the district. Carranza reiterated that, "it's so important because these are our neighbors, our friends, and it's truly our community. It means a lot for us to give back and give back in a meaningful way to our future associates and our future customers that come in our stores."

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com. Since its launch, the campaign has impacted over one million students at middle schools nationwide. For more information about Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to provide middle school students better access to play sports, visit missiontiger.com.