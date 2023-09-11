Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Sep 11, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg’s Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.

Students at Woodworth Monroe K-8 Academy participated in a football clinic hosted by the Rams before Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions presented the school with a $25,000 "Mission Tiger" sports equipment donation. Representatives from Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions also spoke to students about their commitment to support middle school athletics.

"In order to have a functional district and a successful community in youth, we need partners. Having Kellogg's here, having [the] Rams here, shows how much they do care about our youth and the success of our youth," said President of the Inglewood Unified School District Board of Education, Brandon Myers. 

Courtney Carranza, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions is hopeful of the impact the partnership can continue to make. "We have a great relationship with the Rams and the Rams do a phenomenal job in the space of community and giving back. We align in many of our pillars, including the education space. We're hopeful that we can continue this partnership and education." 

More than 250 sixth through eighth graders participated in a coed youth football clinic featuring skills and drills stations. Students were also provided treats from Kellogg's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions during the event. Noel Grisby, Rams Associate Manager of Social Justice and Football Development said, "We want to encourage and serve the students as they kick off the school year and provide resources, so they have better access to play." 

The students got more than just football drills out of the day. "Having these events makes things like this possible for our youth to be over there playing at SoFi [Stadium] one day because they have that inspiration and motivation for themselves. Continuously knowing and telling [them] that the Rams care, I think that is what motivates them, that's what encourages them," explained Myers.  

The connection with companies that are familiar to the students made the impact of the event greater. "To see these renowned organizations committed to change in our community when it comes to sports is inspiring to these students," said Grisby.  

A highlight for the students was Rams' mascot Rampage challenging and beating and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® mascot, Tony the Tiger, in a 40-yard dash. Although Tony the Tiger was a fan favorite of the students, Rampage had them all cheering for him in the end. Grisby said, "The reception that both [mascots] received was inspiring and reminded us all that it's about being present and creating memories for these students." 

Myers is hopeful that events like this will continue around the district and will encourage and increase motivation to participate in sport around the district. Carranza reiterated that, "it's so important because these are our neighbors, our friends, and it's truly our community. It means a lot for us to give back and give back in a meaningful way to our future associates and our future customers that come in our stores." 

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com. Since its launch, the campaign has impacted over one million students at middle schools nationwide. For more information about Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to provide middle school students better access to play sports, visit missiontiger.com

Grisby added, "As a football organization, we are committed to growing the game of football and encouraging students to get active through our different initiatives and activations." To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.
news

Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

Fans in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will have the opportunity to celebrate the 2023 season kickoff with 'Rams on the 1' campaign presented by Corona. 
news

Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce pays it forward with Flight 300 program

Prior to kickoff of the Los Angeles Rams preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and in honor of National Aviation Day, Rams Legend Isaac Bruce and American Airlines hosted 30 Flight 300 program participants to enjoy a Rams game day.
news

Tyrone Nance of It's Bigger Than Us is Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Tyrone Nance, President and Founder of Its Bigger Than Us, is the Los Angeles Rams' sixth playmaker honoree of 2023 for his work empowering vulnerable minority communities. 
news

Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Rams to leverage custom "Mālama Maui" shirts and 50/50 Raffle to raise funds. Donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
news

Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

The Los Angeles Rams join partners and fans for fundraising lunch on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT 
news

Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off year three of their Pathways to Success Mentorship program at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams host local high school football coaches for shadow program at team's Training Camp

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams hosted high school coaches at each of the seven open practices of Training Camp, held at University of California, Irvine.
news

Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

In the continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered to host a National Team flag football talent identification camp.
news

Rams Legend & Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins panel for sixth installment of RISE with the Rams 

The Rams are collaborating with RISE for the sixth consecutive season to bring a five-part leadership and community building program to local Southern California high school varsity football teams.
Advertising