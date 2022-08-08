Los Angeles Rams announce 2022 TV and radio broadcast teams

The Rams' preseason begins on Saturday, August 13 when the Rams play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). The Rams will then host the Houston Texans in Week 2 (Friday, August 19, 7:00 p.m. PT), before wrapping up the preseason slate in Cincinnati (Saturday, August 27, 3:00 p.m. PT) in Week 3.

"We are excited to kick off this season as Super Bowl champs and bring the best broadcast and radio experience to our fans this preseason and all season long," said Rams Vice President and General Manager of Media, Marissa Daly. "ABC7 and the Rams have the most dynamic TV booth in the preseason and we are thrilled to welcome Super Bowl Champ and Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth to entertain our fans alongside two of the best in the business, Andrew Siciliano and Mina Kimes."

As the Rams' official preseason television partner, ABC7 will provide the Los Angeles market with telecasts of all Rams preseason games.

"The No.1 local station in Los Angeles is proud to partner again with the No. 1 Football team in Los Angeles to bring Rams football to Southern California in the preseason and to support our local communities together all year long," said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC.

ABC7's pregame show will air a half-hour before each preseason game. ABC7 Sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki will be joined by Rams Legend Roland Williams for pregame and coverage throughout the preseason. The pregame show will provide an inside look into the upcoming games complete with player profiles, live interviews from the booth and sideline updates from Sandoval. ABC7 is also producing the halftime show and will air a one-hour postgame show that provides a game breakdown, film analysis and press conference look-ins with Coach McVay and Rams players.

In addition to the Los Angeles local broadcast on ABC7, Rams preseason games will extend to households throughout California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Below is a comprehensive list of affiliate stations airing Rams preseason football. Please check your local listings in these markets for complete game coverage or visit www.therams.com for more information.

KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM

KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA

KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA

KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA

KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA

KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA

KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI

KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV

KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK

KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK

KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

For the seventh year, ESPNLA 710 AM and Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM will bring games to fans all season.

93.1 JACK FM, the official FM Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, will once again be simulcasting all Rams regular season games.

J.B. Long (play-by-play announcer), Maurice Jones-Drew (color analyst) and D'Marco Farr (sideline reporter) will broadcast every Rams game live on ESPNLA 710 AM, the Rams' official home and flagship English radio partner.

On gamedays, ESPNLA 710 AM will broadcast a two-hour pregame show, the halftime show, and two-hour postgame show featuring Travis Rodgers and Kirk Morrison.

"We are excited to continue a best-in-class partnership with the Super Bowl Champions. The Rams are an innovative organization, and we can't wait to see what the future holds," said Sam Pines, Senior Vice President/Market Manager, Good Karma Brands.

ESPNLA 710's broadcast of Rams games will air on the following affiliates:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Troy Santiago as play-by-play announcer and Ricardo Lopez as color analyst will return on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, the Rams' official Spanish language flagship radio station.

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM's game broadcast will air on the following affiliates:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – Riverside, CA