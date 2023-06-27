Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2023 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, at the University of California, Irvine from July 25 – August 8. The team will host 7 practices that will be free and open to the general public. Fans can register to attend open Training Camp practices at therams.com/trainingcamp.
|Dates
|Gates Open
|Practice Starts
|Practice Ends
|Saturday, July 29
|2:45 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
|Monday, July 31
|3:15 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:10 p.m.
|Tuesday, August 1
|3:15 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
|Thursday, August 3
|3:15 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
|Saturday, August 5
|2:45 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|5:55 p.m.
|Sunday, August 6
|2:45 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
|Tuesday, August 8
|3:15 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
(Please Note: All Training Camp practice times are subject to change.)
Coaches will report to Training Camp on Monday, July 24 and players will report the following day on Tuesday, July 25 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.
The team will host six practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Tuesday, July 25 to Friday, July 28 and then Wednesday, August 2 and Monday, August 7. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Sunday (July 30) and Friday (August 4). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Tuesday, August 8.
Weekly media schedules will be provided days leading up to Training Camp and information about Training Camp theme days and giveaways will be announced at a later date.
