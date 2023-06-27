Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

Coaches will report to Training Camp on Monday, July 24 and players will report the following day on Tuesday, July 25 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The team will host six practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Tuesday, July 25 to Friday, July 28 and then Wednesday, August 2 and Monday, August 7. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Sunday (July 30) and Friday (August 4). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Tuesday, August 8.