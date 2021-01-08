Rams announce end-of-year team awards for 2020 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Four Rams players earned end-of-the-year-team awards for the 2020 season.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was named the team's most valuable player for the third season in a row, receiving the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads Los Angeles' defense with 13.5 sacks – his fourth-straight season in double-digits – and has also recorded 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

Safety Jordan Fuller earned the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, given to the team's rookie of the year. The sixth-round pick has started in each of the 12 games he's played so far this season, tallying 55 total tackles – including eight in a season-opening win over the Cowboys which tied for second in franchise history for total tackles by a Rams rookie in his NFL debut – plus three interceptions (second-most on the team) and five pass breakups.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth received the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to teammates. Whether he was healthy or injured this season, the 15-year veteran took the time to mentor younger players on both sides of the ball like offensive linemen David Edwards and Joe Noteboom and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.