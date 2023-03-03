Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams & GALLERY DEPT. announce limited-edition capsule collection

Mar 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams have partnered with artist Josué Thomas and his unisex streetwear brand GALLERY DEPT. to release a limited-edition luxury capsule collection that will be available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and GalleryDept.com starting Friday, March 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT, while supplies last.

With each brand holding a shared devotion to the city of Los Angeles, this partnership represents lifestyle at its core - melding the roots of both sportswear and streetwear. Born and raised in LA, GALLERY DEPT. Founder, Josué Thomas is a long-time Rams fan and connoisseur of culture. Utilizing his artistic lens, this capsule fuses the team's signature iconography and colorways into design-forward garments that nod to vintage merchandise.

On the collection, Josué noted that, "This collaboration to me is a combination of nostalgia meets contemporary. It's an homage to true Rams fans who've evolved with the team. I wanted to create pieces that would feel as if you'd found your holy grail of fan merch thrifting. I've mixed vintage and current iconography to create this modern classic collection.

Los Angeles Rams & GALLERY DEPT. announce limited-edition capsule collection

Vintage_90s_Hoddie_Rams_Back
1 / 10
Vintage_90s_Hoddie_Rams_Front
2 / 10
Reconstructed_Anorak_Back
3 / 10
Reconstructed_Anorak_Front
4 / 10
Rams_Color_Block_Tee_Back
5 / 10
Rams_Color_Block_Tee_Front
6 / 10
Sun_Faded_Black_Rams_Tee_Back
7 / 10
Sun_Faded_Black_Rams_Tee_Front
8 / 10
Vintage_Heather_Gray_Tee_Back
9 / 10
Vintage_Heather_Gray_Tee_Front
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Before I launched the GALLERY DEPT. in LA and before the Rams moved back to LA I had a conversation with Stan Kroenke about his plans, he was telling me how it was a really meaningful decision to move the team and it was such a valuable conversation to me, this feels like a very full circle moment for me for both brands."

Marking the first time the Rams have produced a merchandise collection with a luxury brand, the capsule includes a Reconstructed Anorak hand crafted with vintage Rams jerseys sourced from Mitchell & Ness, a Vintage 90's Hoodie, a Sun-Faded Black Tee, a Vintage Heather Grey Tee and a Rams x GD Color Block Tee.

The Rams x GALLERY DEPT. Capsule Collection is available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and GalleryDept.com.

Related Content

news

Rams host Season Ticket Member Combine at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday hosted a combine event exclusively for Season Ticket Members.

news

2023 Suite Rental Deposits now available

Looking to secure priority access to your desired game, location and price point for your premium Rams home gameday experience in 2023? You can now do so via a fully-refundable suite rental deposit. Details here.

news

Los Angeles Rams and LAVA team to enhance fan engagement

LAVA's Realtime Data Experience™ platform enables the Rams to enhance the fan experience at SoFi Stadium—and beyond.

news

Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face on the road for the 2023 regular season, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT in a Week 16 Christmas Day clash presented by Nickelodeon.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football in Week 15

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Week 15's Monday Night Football game between between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: David Silverman shares his appreciation for Woodland Hills and the Rams' return L.A.

In the final installment of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member David Silverman discusses his longtime appreciation for the team and what to do when you stay in Woodland Hills for game day.

Advertising