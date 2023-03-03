Los Angeles Rams & GALLERY DEPT. announce limited-edition capsule collection

The Los Angeles Rams have partnered with artist Josué Thomas and his unisex streetwear brand GALLERY DEPT. to release a limited-edition luxury capsule collection that will be available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and GalleryDept.com starting Friday, March 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT, while supplies last.
With each brand holding a shared devotion to the city of Los Angeles, this partnership represents lifestyle at its core - melding the roots of both sportswear and streetwear. Born and raised in LA, GALLERY DEPT. Founder, Josué Thomas is a long-time Rams fan and connoisseur of culture. Utilizing his artistic lens, this capsule fuses the team's signature iconography and colorways into design-forward garments that nod to vintage merchandise.
On the collection, Josué noted that, "This collaboration to me is a combination of nostalgia meets contemporary. It's an homage to true Rams fans who've evolved with the team. I wanted to create pieces that would feel as if you'd found your holy grail of fan merch thrifting. I've mixed vintage and current iconography to create this modern classic collection.
Before I launched the GALLERY DEPT. in LA and before the Rams moved back to LA I had a conversation with Stan Kroenke about his plans, he was telling me how it was a really meaningful decision to move the team and it was such a valuable conversation to me, this feels like a very full circle moment for me for both brands."
Marking the first time the Rams have produced a merchandise collection with a luxury brand, the capsule includes a Reconstructed Anorak hand crafted with vintage Rams jerseys sourced from Mitchell & Ness, a Vintage 90's Hoodie, a Sun-Faded Black Tee, a Vintage Heather Grey Tee and a Rams x GD Color Block Tee.
The Rams x GALLERY DEPT. Capsule Collection is available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and GalleryDept.com.