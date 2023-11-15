Los Angeles Rams announce move to Woodland Hills

November 14, 2023 — The Los Angeles Rams today announced that they will be moving their practice facility to Woodland Hills, CA in advance of the 2024 NFL Season. The facility will be located at the corner of West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue, part of the nearly 100-acres in Woodland Hills acquired last year by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

The announcement took place during a celebration at the adjacent Topanga Village, an indoor-outdoor shopping and dining destination that also is part of the 100-acres. Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff was joined by Council member Bob Blumenfield to announce the move and share that construction work will begin later this week.

"This is a monumental day for the Los Angeles Rams as we can now call Woodland Hills and the City of Los Angeles our home," said Demoff. "We are grateful to Councilman Blumenfield for his support and to this wonderful community for welcoming us to their neighborhood. Since bringing the Rams home to Los Angeles, Stan Kroenke's commitment to this region is unmatched and we are excited to expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the city."

This celebratory moment culminated the Rams Community Blitz Day of Service in Woodland Hills, which included stops at the West Valley Food Pantry as well as Holiday For Heroes military appreciation events at two local schools – Calabash Charter Academy and Woodlake Elementary Community Charter. Rams players Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones, Larrell Murchison, Christian Rozeboom, Coleman Shelton, Jonah Williams, Kyren Williams, and Russ Yeast joined Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage at these events to give back to the Rams new home and honor the military as part of the team's annual Salute To Service week. In addition, the newest Certified #RamsHouse Blinkie's Donuts gave away Rams donuts to welcome their hometown team to the neighborhood.

"I am thrilled that Stan Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams are investing in our community and calling Woodland Hills their home," said Council member Blumenfield. "I look forward to partnering with the Rams and the Kroenke Group as they develop plans for their footprint and investments in Warner Center and deepen their local relationships."

Over the next few months, the Rams will set up a facility on this land consisting of modular trailers that will include office space and meeting rooms for coaches, players, scouts and staff, a weight room and training room, locker room, media room, and meal room. Adjacent to the trailers will be two football fields where the team will train and practice.

This is the first step of Kroenke's long-term vision for the land, which is part of the tremendous development envisioned for Woodland Hills under the Warner Center 2035 plan. Once the practice facility is set up, the organization will begin exploring a larger development that will include the permanent headquarters and practice facility for the team, as well as a plan to include residential, commercial, and retail uses along with green spaces and other community-serving amenities.

Topanga Village is one of the premier shopping and dining destinations in the West Valley, with over 70 shops and restaurants, ranging from popular national brands to unique local businesses. The outdoor shopping center features a playground for children, pet-friendly areas, and water features that are perfect for hot summer days. Topanga Village serves as a community gathering place and hosts a wide range of events throughout the year including summer live music, a pumpkin patch, outdoor workout classes, and Holiday events. Future improvements to the center will prioritize creating a space where people can come together to shop, dine, and socialize in a beautiful environment.