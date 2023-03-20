Rams announce Youth & High School Performance Football Camps for fans across Southern California

Camp Registration Open Now At TheRams.com/YouthFootball

The Los Angeles Rams are piloting Youth & High School Performance Football Camps to provide fans across Southern California the opportunity to learn the game of football and hone their skills with the Rams. Marking the first time the team has hosted paid camps since 2019, the Rams will host four youth and high school football camps this spring and summer.

These non-contact, coed camps are designed for second through 12th grade students and are open to all positions and skill levels. Former NFL and All-American collegiate athletes will lead each camp and teach basic football concepts, advanced positional skill development and football education. The camp curriculum will promote character development by encouraging a competitive mindset, while highlighting the transferable life skills gained through playing football and how those skills translate to great habits in the classroom.

In addition, the camps will feature an orientation for parents/guardians of the camp attendees in support of the NFL's Play Football "Get in the Game" initiative, which is a collaborative effort led by the league and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Eligibility Center. NCAA representatives will lead the orientations and discuss the college entrance requirements for student-athletes.

Each camp will include giveaways, a live DJ, and appearances by Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, as well as photo opportunities with the Super Bowl LVI Trophy. Select camp locations will also feature appearances from Rams players or Legends.

All participants will receive a Rams-branded football camp t-shirt and more. The registration fee for each camp is $100.

Participants may register at therams.com/youthfootball for the following locations:

Saturday, May 20 – Thousand Oaks High School located at 2323 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Saturday, June 3 – Santa Barbara City College located at 721 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Saturday, June 10 – Centennial High School located at 1820 Rimpau Ave, Corona, CA 92881

Saturday, June 24 – Carlsbad High School located at 3557 Lancer Way, Carlsbad, California 92008