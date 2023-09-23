Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/23: Puka Nacua questionable but expected to play against Bengals in Week 3

Sep 23, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN), head coach Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to play.

For the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) is officially listed as questionable, while tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Brian Allen OL Illness DNP Full Full -
Puka Nacua WR Oblique DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Cobie Durant DB Groin DNP Limited Full -
Joe Noteboom OL Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Jonah Williams DE Back Limited Full Full -

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Joe Burrow QB Calf DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Tycen Anderson S Calf Limited Full Full -
Nick Scott S Concussion Limited Full Full -
Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Full Full Full -
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee - Limited DNP -
Irv Smith Jr. TE Hamstring - Limited Limited Doubtful
Chidobe Awuzie CB NIR-resting - - Limited -

