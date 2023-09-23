Injury Report 9/23: Puka Nacua questionable but expected to play against Bengals in Week 3

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN), head coach Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to play.
For the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) is officially listed as questionable, while tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Cobie Durant
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Calf
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Calf
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Nick Scott
|S
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|-
|Limited
|DNP
|-
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|Doubtful
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|NIR-resting
|-
|-
|Limited
|-