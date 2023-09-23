Rams & Bengals battle in primetime on MNF | Week 3 Game Preview

Burrowing Bengals?

As for Stafford's counterpart, I fully expect Joe Burrow to play. Because while Cincinnati may prefer to shut him down to heal his injured calf, there may not be a season for him to return to if his Bengals fall to 0-3 or worse (only four teams out of 158 since 1990 have made the playoffs after dropping their first three games).

Plus, they just lost their third quarterback Will Grier to New England. So if their starter can't go, it's Jake Browning or bust.

What's dicey about preparing for Burrow, though, is knowing what to expect.

So as not to overexpose him versus Cleveland and Baltimore, the Bengals game plans have dragged Burrow's time to throw (2.31 seconds) and depth of target (7.0) averages to career lows. His PFF big time throw percentage has also never been worse (2.6 percent). Yet he's still got Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. And they're begging for shot plays.

If you're a Rams corner, are you preparing for the bombs away Bengals or the dink-and-dunk version? Hopefully, Aaron Donald can dictate those terms.

Jonah and the Whale

And finally, the two most interesting things I learned this week both came from Rams defensive lineman Jonah Williams﻿.

First, that he was a 190-pound fledgling tight end in high school when his family moved from Washington to Idaho going into his junior year (now he's a hulking 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds). Thus, he didn't have a single FBS scholarship offer.

Second, on that buoyant day when Von Miller arrived at the Rams facility in November 2021, Williams was next door in an office being released to make room for the future Hall of Famer.

If you're looking for underrated contributors who just might be the key to earning a playoff spot this season, Jonah Williams is your guy. Pro Football Focus just gave him flying colors for his performance against offensive tackle Trent Williams and the 49ers. Position coach Eric Henderson thought he was even better than PFF did. Sean McVay said it was his best game as a Ram.