Puka Nacua & Quentin Lake join effort to give back to LA community in recognition of Black History Month

IBTU is dedicated to making a lasting impact in South LA, and its mission is to build stronger, more vibrant communities through meaningful programs and initiatives, including food and nutrition assistance through collaboration with the LA Regional Food Bank and others.

"We are proud to empower and uplift South LA communities, providing resources such as nutritious food from the LA Regional Food Bank, quality education and community support," said IBTU Founder and CEO Tyrone Nance. In 2023, Nance was recognized as one of the Rams’ 13 pLAymakers for his impactful work in fighting injustice and pioneering change in the community.