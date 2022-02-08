Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Alex Hill

Relationships have served a critical role at every stage of Alex Hill's life, but especially during her upbringing as a child.

"Growing up Black in the South could scare you for life," Hill said. "In large, throughout my childhood, I was wrapped protectively by my family who looked out for me and put me through the path they thought best for a Black girl to make it in South Carolina. Being the token Black girl of my community was something I battled through, but it prepared me for life. The stares, the justice system, the questioning of your Blackness really gets to you as a child, and you form a resentment of not being able to 'fit in'. Being raised in the South and moving to different communities like Los Angeles has taught me to love my Blackness and appreciate and celebrate other communities that uplift their different cultures. If you know me, you know I love the southeast with everything in me, but my time there drove my passion to make people who don't look like me understand that Black people are still not looked at as equal or given the same pillars of American democracy – opportunity, freedom, and prosperity – that has been largely reserved for the white community."

That background is what drives Hill both personally and professionally in her role working in the Rams' Football Operations department.

Hill works behind the scenes with the team, assisting players as much as she does coaches and the entirety of the Rams' football community to help ensure a smooth operation. She helps in all aspects of travel, including being one of two to advance each away game, build game stadium guides, hotel set up and more. She is also SoFi Stadium game day liaison in coordination with Stadium Operations for the Football Office Staff and the organization's executive families for every home game.

"The best thing about working in sports is building relationships to do your job and allow athletes to be the best versions of themselves and achieve their greatest level of success," Hill said. "It may not always be a Lombardi trophy but seeing a player you work alongside with from Training Camp accomplish a team or personal goal feels better than any ring."

That relationship building also applies to the way she uses her platform to help other Black women in the industry.