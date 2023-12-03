Quentin Lake and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Browns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) and tight end Brycen Hopkinsare inactive today's game against the Browns at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Lake was already ruled out in advance of the contest.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OLB Nick Hampton
DB Quentin Lake
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
DE Earnest Brown IV
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WR Marquise Goodwin
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
CB Denzel Ward
C Luke Wypler
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika
T Leroy Watson IV
