How to Guide: Gameday at the Coliseum, Week 4

The Rams are set to take on the Buccaneers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
If you are going to the game, we want to get you ready with ways to optimize your gameday experience. Below are suggestions for transportation to and from the game, tailgating and pregame events, and entry to the Coliseum below (including the Rams mobile ticketing information & the NFL's clear bag policy).
Here's all you need to know to have your best Rams gameday experience if you're headed to the Coliseum on Sunday:
GETTING THERE
If you're headed to the Coliseum on Sunday and don't already have a parking pass, we encourage you to take the Metro to the Coliseum. Parking is very limited and only cash lots are available on the USC campus. For more information on taking the Metro to two convenient stops on gameday, click here.
Alternatively, you may also utilize ridesharing services to get to the game. Vehicles are allowed to drop-off in Exposition Park at Exposition Park Dr. and S. Figueroa St. Rideshare services and other vehicles cannot enter Exposition Park until 60 minutes after the game. For any type of car pick-up prior to that time, proceed to Jefferson Blvd., north of the USC Campus.
PARKING
Parking in Exposition Park and select USC Campus lots are by permit only. Click here for USC traffic flow, which will be in effect for Sunday's game.
Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and close 90 minutes after the end of the game. Vehicles must exit the stadium parking lots by 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
Limited cash parking lots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 at the following locations:
- Downey Street Structure (formerly PSA) - 3667 McClintock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90089
- Royal Street Structure (formerly PSD) - 649 W. 34th Street Los Angeles, CA 90089
- Figueroa Street Structure (formerly PS2) - 3533 South Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
- McCarthy Street Structure (formerly PSX) - 620 W 35th St, Los Angeles, CA 90089
- Flower Street Structure (formerly PS1) – 3701 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
- Shrine Structure - 631 W Jefferson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
- Grand Avenue Structure (formerly Parking Center) – 3401 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007
PREGAME FESTIVITES
The official theme for Sunday's home opener is Squad Up. Additionally, the following fan experiences will be available:
- Latin-inspired musical group Mariachi Rams will perform in the family-friendly Rams Fan Fest starting at 10:45 a.m. PT, followed by a performance in the Corona Beach House. The group will also perform in-game.
- Rams legend Flipper Anderson will be signing autographs at Olympic Plaza in front of Jack & Jill from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
The Corona Beach House, located near Gate 1, opens at 10:00 a.m. PT and offers premium beverage options, happy hour drink specials and TVs to watch the game. The Rams Party Zone, located near Gate 28, opens at 10:00 a.m. PT and includes a grab & go marketplace, cocktail bar as well as a shaded seating area.
Rams Fan Fest is located on Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park on the East side of the Coliseum and will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT. Activities include the Cedars-Sinai Kids' Zone, live pregame radio broadcast with 710 ESPN LA, opportunities to sign up and win exclusive Rams experiences, as well as Rams merchandise and concessions available for sale.
TAILGATING
Taking Metro or parking on USC campus but still want to tailgate? Through our partner Tailgate Guys you can rent private tailgating space and all the things you need - tables, chairs, TVs and more! These turnkey services are for groups of 10 or more people and are on the Expo Lawns right off the Metro stops. The tailgates begin five hours before kickoff and offer an array of optional services. Best of all, you'll be steps from the Coliseum's entrance!
Tailgate Guys also has a new offering in 2019: An all-inclusive pregame club for $65/person on the Expo Lawn, steps from the Metro stop. It's perfect for individuals or small groups seeking an easy, all-inclusive pregame activity and includes the following amenities:
- All-inclusive food and beverage with beer, wine, water and sparkling water
- Selection of local craft and domestic beer as well as red and white wine
- Seating, tent coverage and televisions to watch NFL action
- Opens three hours prior to kickoff
Tailgating is allowed in designated Exposition Park lots (Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, South Lawn and State Dr.) as well as the Gold Lot (adjacent to LAFC). Tailgating is not permitted on the USC Campus, in the USC Parking Facilities, South Park Dr., Martin Luther King Blvd., Expo Center Dr. or in the Visitor Parking Structure.
If you have tailgate parking, please see our tailgating policies to ensure you know what to do!
GETTING IN
All gates for Sunday's game will open at 11:00 a.m. Fans are encouraged to enter the Coliseum at least 60 minutes (12:05 p.m.) prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry.
Here's what you need to know to enter the Coliseum on Sunday:
- Mobile Ticketing: The Los Angeles Rams require mobile or physical hard stock tickets for entry. Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies. Fans should save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.
- NOTE: Mobile barcodes will not scan if your phone is set to dark mode. Please have dark mode turned off and your phone brightness turned up prior to entering the stadium gates.
- Clear Bag: The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
- Prohibited items in the Coliseum include cigarettes and other smoking items, lighters, umbrellas, non-compliant bags and food obtained outside the venue (exceptions for medical requirements or special needs)
- Gates: Tickets include a suggested gate for entry to ensure the easiest access to your seats.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT: JABBAWOCKEEZ!
Hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez will perform at halftime of Sunday's game.