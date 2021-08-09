Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily 8/9: Legends Day highlights Day 9

Aug 09, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Legends Day

Giveaway: Legends Poster (while supplies last).

Gates open at 2 p.m.; practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams joint practice with Dallas Cowboys

Best photos from the Los Angeles Rams joint Training Camp practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, CA. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

E_TOW_1435
1 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1393
2 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1424
3 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1491
4 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6030
5 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1725
6 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1645
7 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6119
8 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6346
9 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9811
10 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9938
11 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6743
12 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0133
13 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9799
14 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0060
15 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1754
16 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6323
17 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0107
18 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9953
19 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6005
20 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6694
21 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6543
22 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9996
23 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6037
24 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0019
25 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1768
26 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9993
27 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9975
28 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1743
29 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0106
30 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6647
31 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9777
32 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0162
33 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0002
34 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9978
35 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1686
36 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0054
37 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6614
38 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6637
39 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6654
40 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1610
41 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1595
42 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0175
43 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0089
44 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6508
45 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0077
46 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_1762
47 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0140
48 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0085
49 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6480
50 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9791
51 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0066
52 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6051
53 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6556
54 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1772
55 / 56
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9892
56 / 56
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Activities

  • A Fan Activation Area, featuring Legends autograph signings, live music & performances, enter to win prizes, merchandise & customization station and special stage performances
  • A Kids Zone, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations.
  • A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

Get caught up

Related Links

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk joint practice takeaways, special teams impressions

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Matt Gay had to say about Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys and their impressions of special teams so far after Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Matthew Stafford going deep, outside linebackers' length and speed: 10 Observations from Day 9

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp share what they took away from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif. 
news

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

How the Rams are approaching Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys

What Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about the team's eighth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, as well as its joint practice against the Cowboys on Saturday.
news

Isaac Bruce's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

A one-stop-shop for all the festivities in Canton, OH for Isaac Bruce's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

Rams quarterback John Wolford underwent an appendectomy Friday and is week-to-week. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/6: Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Day 8, with Celebrity Flag Football Game after practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day bringing expanded skillset into Year 4

Continuing work that began in the offseason, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is preparing to be a more versatile player for the Rams in his fourth season. 
Advertising