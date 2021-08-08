Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Aug 07, 2021 at 07:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – Saturday marked the first time since 2019 the Rams were able to get competitive reps and snaps in the preseason against someone other than themselves thanks to a scripted joint practice with the Cowboys.

As Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated on Friday, the majority of the practice featured team drills and mostly each team's first-team offense and defense going against their respective counterparts.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session.

1) Special teams, then team work: As mentioned above, most of the segments were team drills. Things kicked off with special teams drills, which allowed each team to get punt and punt return reps in – Rams punters Johnny Hekker, Corey Bojorquez and Brandon Wright punted to the Cowboys' punt return team, while the Rams' punt return team – which included rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell in its rotation at returner – fielded punts from the Cowboys' punters. A variety of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work followed.

2) Quality reps for the defense: While Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, offseason ankle surgery) did not participate in team drills, the Rams still got good work in with second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Blake Jarwin, wide receiver Michael Gallup and running back Ezekiel Elliott all available and in the mix.

3) Jordan Fuller active: The second-year safety had a couple of nice pass breakups during 11-on-11 work, including one on a short pass by Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert intended for Lamb, as well as a deep pass by Gilbert over the middle targeting Lamb.

4) Swim move: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald received his fair share of double-teams from the Cowboys offensive line, as one might expect, but he also made an impressive play agains the run where he beat his defender with a swim move to reach the running back as the ball was being handed off to him.

5) PBs for the DBs: Aside from Fuller, Darious Williams and Davig Long Jr. each had a nice pass breakup in the corner of the endzone during redzone team drills. In regular team drills, Kareem Orr had a pass breakup and nearly made a diving interception. Dont'e Deayon also made an impressive pass breakup where he ripped the ball from Cowboys wide receiver Osirus Mitchell's hands after Mitchell came down with a pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci.

6) Stafford to Jackson (again): In what has become a regular occurrence, quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver DeSean Jackson for another long touchdown. On Saturday, it went for 60 yards, with Jackson using his speed to finish the rest of the play after having a couple steps on two defenders.

7) More explosiveness from Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿: The third-year running back had a a couple of explosive plays in 11-on-11 drills, including a long run up the right sideline. While Rams head coach McVay said the running back position is most difficult to evaluate in terms of what constitutes a broken tackle when the emphasis is on "thud" tackling – as in, making solid contact but players still staying on their feet – he did praise the awareness Henderson showed on Saturday.

8) Second team offense led by Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges: As expected with backup John Wolford (appendectomy) sidelined, the second-team offense reps were handled by Perkins and Hodges.

9) Kenny Young with the thud: The fourth-year linebacker delivered a hit on a Cowboys running back audible enough to garner a reaction from the crowd.

10) Lively atmosphere: A full house of Rams and Cowboys fans were on hand at the the Cowboys' practice field in Oxnard, as well as its perimeter, with fans also perching themselves atop the gates and fences surrounding the field and watching from porches attached to nearby apartments.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp share what they took away from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

How the Rams are approaching Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys

What Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about the team's eighth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, as well as its joint practice against the Cowboys on Saturday.
news

Isaac Bruce's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

A one-stop-shop for all the festivities in Canton, OH for Isaac Bruce's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

Rams quarterback John Wolford underwent an appendectomy Friday and is week-to-week. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/6: Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Day 8, with Celebrity Flag Football Game after practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day bringing expanded skillset into Year 4

Continuing work that began in the offseason, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is preparing to be a more versatile player for the Rams in his fourth season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the second day in pads, impressions of the defense so far and more after Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Tutu Atwell makes Rams training camp debut, full pads bring energy: 10 Observations from Day 7

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/4: Youth Sports Day highlights Day 7

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Wednesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about the first day in pads, Stafford practicing despite a right thumb contusion, and more after Day 6 of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising