Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Aug 07, 2021 at 08:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each met with local media after Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys to discuss what they took away from it and what they were able to get out of it.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It was good just to get a feel for a different team, too. Different rush patterns up front, different ways that offenses are trying to attack our defenses." – McVay

  • Though he'll have to look at the film to get a full gage of how the secondary – and the defense as a whole, as well as the offense and special teams – performed in Saturday's scrimmage, McVay said there will be a lot of good things Los Angeles' coaching staff will learn from Saturday's joint practice.
  • When asked specifically about the secondary, McVay said it was difficult to evaluate due to having to go back-and-forth between two fields to watch the offense and defense, but he came away pleased with the energy and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's communication. Additionally, "(safety) Jordan Fuller is doing a great job," McVay said, also praising safety Taylor Rapp for continuing "to fly around."

"I thought (Stafford) did a good job with that in the times that it came up." – Kupp

  • The chance to go against a different defense also allowed for the Rams' Stafford-led offense to learn and grow in as close to a game-like setting as the starters will get in the preseason.
  • According to Kupp, one thing they wanted to get accomplished today was communication at the line of scrimmage and adjusting to changes by getting the right stuff in, and letting Stafford have ownership of that. As Kupp noted above, he was pleased with how Stafford handled those scenarios.

"It's just going to continue to grow." – Kupp

  • Stafford connected with wide receiver DeSean Jackson for another deep completion on Saturday, a frequent sight so far in training camp. This one was good for a 60-yard touchdown against the Cowboys' defense.
  • Kupp said he loves having Jackson how there and the way he challenges the top of an opposing defense.

Related Links

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif. 
news

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

How the Rams are approaching Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys

What Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about the team's eighth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, as well as its joint practice against the Cowboys on Saturday.
news

Isaac Bruce's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

A one-stop-shop for all the festivities in Canton, OH for Isaac Bruce's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

Rams quarterback John Wolford underwent an appendectomy Friday and is week-to-week. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/6: Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Day 8, with Celebrity Flag Football Game after practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day bringing expanded skillset into Year 4

Continuing work that began in the offseason, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is preparing to be a more versatile player for the Rams in his fourth season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the second day in pads, impressions of the defense so far and more after Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Tutu Atwell makes Rams training camp debut, full pads bring energy: 10 Observations from Day 7

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/4: Youth Sports Day highlights Day 7

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Wednesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about the first day in pads, Stafford practicing despite a right thumb contusion, and more after Day 6 of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising