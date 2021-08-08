From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each met with local media after Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys to discuss what they took away from it and what they were able to get out of it.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"It was good just to get a feel for a different team, too. Different rush patterns up front, different ways that offenses are trying to attack our defenses." – McVay
- Though he'll have to look at the film to get a full gage of how the secondary – and the defense as a whole, as well as the offense and special teams – performed in Saturday's scrimmage, McVay said there will be a lot of good things Los Angeles' coaching staff will learn from Saturday's joint practice.
- When asked specifically about the secondary, McVay said it was difficult to evaluate due to having to go back-and-forth between two fields to watch the offense and defense, but he came away pleased with the energy and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's communication. Additionally, "(safety) Jordan Fuller is doing a great job," McVay said, also praising safety Taylor Rapp for continuing "to fly around."
"I thought (Stafford) did a good job with that in the times that it came up." – Kupp
- The chance to go against a different defense also allowed for the Rams' Stafford-led offense to learn and grow in as close to a game-like setting as the starters will get in the preseason.
- According to Kupp, one thing they wanted to get accomplished today was communication at the line of scrimmage and adjusting to changes by getting the right stuff in, and letting Stafford have ownership of that. As Kupp noted above, he was pleased with how Stafford handled those scenarios.
"It's just going to continue to grow." – Kupp
- Stafford connected with wide receiver DeSean Jackson for another deep completion on Saturday, a frequent sight so far in training camp. This one was good for a 60-yard touchdown against the Cowboys' defense.
- Kupp said he loves having Jackson how there and the way he challenges the top of an opposing defense.