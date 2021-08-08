From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

"I thought (Stafford) did a good job with that in the times that it came up." – Kupp

The chance to go against a different defense also allowed for the Rams' Stafford-led offense to learn and grow in as close to a game-like setting as the starters will get in the preseason.

According to Kupp, one thing they wanted to get accomplished today was communication at the line of scrimmage and adjusting to changes by getting the right stuff in, and letting Stafford have ownership of that. As Kupp noted above, he was pleased with how Stafford handled those scenarios.

"It's just going to continue to grow." – Kupp