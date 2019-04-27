Rams cap third round action with trade and OL Bobby Evans 

Los Angeles welcomed offensive lineman Bobby Evans out of the University of Oklahoma to the NFL with their No. 97-overall pick — rounding out four total prospects added in the top-100 for general manager Les Snead and his staff.

Evans redshirted his freshman season in Norman, Okla. before playing three full seasons for the Sooners, two at right tackle, one at left tackle. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, before he was named the nation's top offensive lineman, winning the Moore Award as a redshirt junior.

Evans said he looks forward to joining the defending NFC Champs and the established "winning culture" in L.A in an emotional phone call with the Los Angeles media.

"This is the first time I've seen my dad cry in a long time," he said between sniffles.