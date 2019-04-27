Rams cap third round action with trade and OL Bobby Evans 

The Rams picked a bit earlier than anticipated at the end of the third round, swapping their No. 101 and No. 133 selections to the Patriots for No. 97 and No. 162.
Los Angeles welcomed offensive lineman Bobby Evans out of the University of Oklahoma to the NFL with their No. 97-overall pick — rounding out four total prospects added in the top-100 for general manager Les Snead and his staff.
Evans redshirted his freshman season in Norman, Okla. before playing three full seasons for the Sooners, two at right tackle, one at left tackle. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, before he was named the nation's top offensive lineman, winning the Moore Award as a redshirt junior.
Evans said he looks forward to joining the defending NFC Champs and the established "winning culture" in L.A in an emotional phone call with the Los Angeles media.
"This is the first time I've seen my dad cry in a long time," he said between sniffles.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound tackle should be welcomed with open arms in Los Angeles, after line lost both left guard Rodger Saffold and center John Sullivan in free agency.
Rams remaining 2019 draft picks
Fifth round No. 162, No. 167, No. 169
Seventh round No. 251