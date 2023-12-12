Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Luxury French alcohol brand Cardinal du Four enters multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Rams

Dec 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
LOS ANGELES, CA — Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion, the award-winning, additive-free Armagnac and the modern connoisseur's answer to Cognac, has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams.

rams-cardinal-de-four

As part of the partnership, Cardinal du Four will create bespoke marketing and advertising messaging, as well as curated premium event integrations that will deepen the connection between Rams fans and Cardinal du Four's second-to-none product.

Cardinal du Four will be the presenting sponsor of the Rams Milestones social media series, which will align Cardinal du Four with premium and notable Rams moments throughout the season.

Cardinal du Four branding messages will also reach fans on Rams game days at SoFi Stadium through digital displays.

Namer, a 20-year veteran of the wine & spirit industry, has set out to illuminate the Armagnac region of France, whose namesake spirit is actually 200 years older than Cognac and often called "France's Best Kept Secret."

"We're thrilled to align with the Los Angeles Rams. This multi-year partnership will bring the Cardinal du Four brand in front of sports and entertainment enthusiasts with curated, thoughtful and memorable sensory experiences," says Namer.

"We look forward to teaming up with Cardinal du Four to enhance gamedays and beyond for our fans," adds Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Through both premium events and dynamic content, Cardinal du Four will elevate many of our signature moments."

