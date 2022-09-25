Jordan Fuller and Shaun Jolly among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). Fuller entered the game as questionable.
Recently-signed defensive back Shaun Jolly is also among Los Angeles' inactives, which were rounded out by defensive back Cobie Durant, quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back David Long Jr. and center Brian Allen.
For the Cardinals, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Ezekiel Turner are inactive. Both were ruled out in advance of the contest. Running back James Conner, who entered the game questionable as a game-time decision, is active.
Below are the full list of inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
S Jordan Fuller
DB Cobie Durant
QB Bryce Perkins
DB David Long Jr.
C Brian Allen
DB Shaun Jolly
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR Rondale Moore
RB Keaontay Ingram
CB Christian Matthew
LB Myjai Sanders
LB Zeke Turner
OL Lecitus Smith
DL Jonathan Ledbetter.
