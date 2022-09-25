Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jordan Fuller and Shaun Jolly among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Cardinals

Sep 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). Fuller entered the game as questionable.

Recently-signed defensive back Shaun Jolly is also among Los Angeles' inactives, which were rounded out by defensive back Cobie Durant, quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back David Long Jr. and center Brian Allen.

For the Cardinals, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Ezekiel Turner are inactive. Both were ruled out in advance of the contest. Running back James Conner, who entered the game questionable as a game-time decision, is active.

Below are the full list of inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

S Jordan Fuller

DB Cobie Durant

QB Bryce Perkins

DB David Long Jr.

C Brian Allen

DB Shaun Jolly

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Rondale Moore

RB Keaontay Ingram

CB Christian Matthew

LB Myjai Sanders

LB Zeke Turner

OL Lecitus Smith

DL Jonathan Ledbetter.

