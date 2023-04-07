Rams celebrate Women's History Month with nine girls' flag football clinics for local youth

In addition to the Women's History Month clinics, the Rams and USA Football provided the Girls Flag Football Resource Package with information about rules, grants, equipment and practice plans to high school flag programs throughout Southern California. The Rams and USA Football also provided equipment kits to 100 local high schools to assist with practices and games.

"It's important for parents to see their daughters here working hard and competing. This is friendly competition, but girls deserve a chance to compete, win and work hard," said Skai Thompson, Director of Health and Wellness at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles - Challengers Clubhouse. "We have 120 girls here. This is the biggest girls' event that we have had and it's awesome to see so many girls come out. We've had girls come from our Venice, Bell Gardens and Watts/Willowbrook Clubs and the from Watts Rams. We have so many girls from different cities, and we're just excited. This event gives exposure so girls can see other girls coaching and being referees. We want to create a girls' flag football league year-round, so the girls have a chance to play too. We are incorporating social and emotional learning into sports and teaching them real life skills. Today's event is so powerful for girls to empower and support other girls. We're thankful that the Rams chose us for this event."

In January 2022, the Rams and Chargers launched the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions. Last season, the Rams and Chargers grew the league from eight teams to 16 teams with the support of Nike, USA Football and Gatorade. The Rams and Chargers provided players with uniforms in partnership with Nike, stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the five-week season. The goal of the League of Champions was to create more opportunities for young women to engage in football.

On Friday, February 3, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sanctioned girls' flag football in high schools across California. This achievement allows young women across California to continue to pursue their passion, elevate football to next level, and become future leaders in sports and in the community. The Rams Women's History Month efforts aim to celebrate the growth of football, the players of today, and the generations of tomorrow who will benefit from increased access to team sports.