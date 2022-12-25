Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams-Chargers in Week 17 flexed out of Sunday Night Football

Dec 25, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' Week 17 road game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium will no longer be played on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL on Sunday afternoon announced the contest had been flexed out that window and will instead kick off at 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

That matchup will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Rams and the Chargers and second in the regular season since the two teams relocated to Los Angeles. The Rams lead the series 7-5, winning the last matchup 35-23 on September 23, 2018 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

