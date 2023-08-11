Know before you go: Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their preseason kickoff game.
To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. PT and all entries will open at 4:00 p.m. PT. Traffic may be heavier than a normal gameday due to a concert taking place at the Forum.
For fans arriving before gates, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 1:00 p.m. PT until kickoff.
From 4:00 p.m. PT - 5:00 p.m. PT there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer in American Airlines Plaza. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.
Saturday's matchup will celebrate football at all levels and includes other special experiences:
- Rams Land Kid Zone will be available in American Airlines Plaza for kids aged 2-10 from 4:00 p.m. PT through the end of halftime.
- In addition to the early entry special, fans arriving early will be also be able to enjoy a youth flag football scrimmage starting at approximately 5:35 p.m. PT.
- The LA County Department of Public Health will host 5-minute hands only CPR trainings in their "Hear Heros" tent in American Airlines Plaza from 4:00 p.m. PT through kickoff.
- Halftime will feature a celebrity football skills challenge including a 40-yard dash, quarterback toss and field goal kick.
- Enjoy new food and beverage options throughout the concession stands and club spaces.
IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SATURDAY'S GAME
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:
- Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. *Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry. *
- Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.
- Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
- Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
- Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
- Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.