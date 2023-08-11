Know before you go: Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their preseason kickoff game.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. PT and all entries will open at 4:00 p.m. PT. Traffic may be heavier than a normal gameday due to a concert taking place at the Forum.

For fans arriving before gates, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 1:00 p.m. PT until kickoff.

From 4:00 p.m. PT - 5:00 p.m. PT there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer in American Airlines Plaza. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Saturday's matchup will celebrate football at all levels and includes other special experiences:

Rams Land Kid Zone will be available in American Airlines Plaza for kids aged 2-10 from 4:00 p.m. PT through the end of halftime.

In addition to the early entry special, fans arriving early will be also be able to enjoy a youth flag football scrimmage starting at approximately 5:35 p.m. PT.

The LA County Department of Public Health will host 5-minute hands only CPR trainings in their "Hear Heros" tent in American Airlines Plaza from 4:00 p.m. PT through kickoff.

Halftime will feature a celebrity football skills challenge including a 40-yard dash, quarterback toss and field goal kick.

Enjoy new food and beverage options throughout the concession stands and club spaces.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SATURDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include: