Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are hosting a free virtual Cheer Camp for youth in partnership with LA County Parks & Recreation. The camp kicked off yesterday with a live-stream celebration of the 25-year anniversary of LA County Park's Cheer program featuring more than 1,100 participants who joined remotely from their own homes using a computer or mobile device.
During the kickoff celebration, Rams Cheerleaders and LA County Parks staff led youth in dance routines and promoted positive self-esteem, teamwork and empowerment. Fans and community supporters can view recorded videos from the kickoff event at parks.lacounty.gov/virtualcheercamp/.
"The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are thrilled to be a part of the 25-year anniversary for LA County Park's Cheer Program," said Rams Cheerleading Director Keely Fimbres. "Community engagement lies at the core of the Rams organization and the virtual Cheer Camp is a unique way to encourage our youth to stay healthy and active as we continue to navigate these challenging times."
The weeklong Cheer Camp will continue online through Friday, July 31 and feature 7 pre-recorded instructional videos created by Rams Cheerleaders and LA County Park's staff. New videos will be posted each day of the week and can be found at therams.com/stay-home-stay-safe or through the LA County Parks from Home Virtual Recreation Center.
"We have empowered our boys and girls for 25 years with our Cheer Program," said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma E. García. "LA County Parks will keep the cheer spirit going during the COVID-19 pandemic through an interactive experience with the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders to ensure that our cheer participants across LA County have the celebration they deserve with our first ever Virtual Cheer Camp!"
LA County Park's Cheer Program empowers youth (ages 4-18) with different levels of experience and abilities. The program is designed to engage youth in physical activity and develop social skills. LA County Park's Cheer program participants also perform in local parades, cheer clinics and competitions.
For more information about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.