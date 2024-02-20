Rams Cheerleaders perform at International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong

This year's parade featured colorful floats, and a record-breaking 16 international performing groups along with 13 local groups. The Rams Cheerleaders performed a 90-second routine choreographed by John Peters in four zones during the parade. Other international performers included the female pop dance group Avantgardey (Japan), Light Dancers (Spain) and the Universe of Lights (Germany).

The incredible celebration of the Dragon was organized by the HKTB with Cathay Pacific Airways, the title sponsor for the 22nd year. As part of the celebration, the Rams Cheerleaders also performed at shopping centers in Maritime Square in Tsing Yi on February 11 and The Wai in Tai Wai on February 12.

"The Hong Kong Tourism Board in the US has delighted Hong Kong residents with performances by National Football League (NFL) cheerleaders for many years," noted Michael Lim, HKTB's Director of the Americas.* "*The cheerleaders are a highly anticipated part of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, and we are pleased that the Year of the Dragon parade welcomed back the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders."

In January 2021, the Rams were granted access to China as one of its four International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). As part of the program, the Rams engage fans in China through a variety of ways to build on shared traditions as part of a long-term, strategic effort to drive NFL fan growth internationally. Since the program kicked off, the Rams have engaged fans in China with giveaways, activations, youth football efforts, and China-specific Rams' social channels on Douyin, Kuaishou and Weibo. Last year, the Rams secured a broadcasting rights agreement in China that allows fans to view games on Tencent's platforms, their partner network, as well as digital sites and mobile applications throughout the season.