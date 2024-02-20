 Skip to main content
Rams Cheerleaders perform at International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong

Feb 20, 2024 at 10:31 AM
The Los Angeles Rams supported the grand comeback of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon, to kick off a series of Chinese New Year celebrations in the city. Themed "World Party Great Celebration," the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders performed in the parade alongside a big line-up of international and local performances.

The Rams sent 27 of their cheerleaders to Hong Kong from February 5 through February 13. Leading up to their departure, the Rams Cheerleaders were surprised with gifts from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) during an unboxing at their last practice. Once the Rams Cheerleaders arrived in Hong Kong, they visited Hong Kong Disneyland and participated in various interviews prior to their big performance in the parade.

"The Los Angeles Rams are honored to share in the festive spirit and cultural celebration of the Chinese New Year with the vibrant Hong Kong community once again," said Keely Fimbres, Director, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. "We enjoyed bringing our energy and love for the Rams to the Chinese New Year Night Parade, displaying the unity and joy sports and traditions can inspire. We appreciate every chance we get to connect with fans across the globe."

Marking the Rams Cheerleaders second time performing in the Chinese New Year Night Parade, the team sent 22 of its cheerleaders to Tsim Sha Tsui seven years ago. A recap video from the Rams Cheerleaders first trip to Hong Kong in 2017 can be watched below.

This year's parade featured colorful floats, and a record-breaking 16 international performing groups along with 13 local groups. The Rams Cheerleaders performed a 90-second routine choreographed by John Peters in four zones during the parade. Other international performers included the female pop dance group Avantgardey (Japan), Light Dancers (Spain) and the Universe of Lights (Germany). 

The incredible celebration of the Dragon was organized by the HKTB with Cathay Pacific Airways, the title sponsor for the 22nd year. As part of the celebration, the Rams Cheerleaders also performed at shopping centers in Maritime Square in Tsing Yi on February 11 and The Wai in Tai Wai on February 12.

"The Hong Kong Tourism Board in the US has delighted Hong Kong residents with performances by National Football League (NFL) cheerleaders for many years," noted Michael Lim, HKTB's Director of the Americas.* "*The cheerleaders are a highly anticipated part of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, and we are pleased that the Year of the Dragon parade welcomed back the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders."

In January 2021, the Rams were granted access to China as one of its four International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). As part of the program, the Rams engage fans in China through a variety of ways to build on shared traditions as part of a long-term, strategic effort to drive NFL fan growth internationally. Since the program kicked off, the Rams have engaged fans in China with giveaways, activations, youth football efforts, and China-specific Rams' social channels on Douyin, Kuaishou and Weibo. Last year, the Rams secured a broadcasting rights agreement in China that allows fans to view games on Tencent's platforms, their partner network, as well as digital sites and mobile applications throughout the season.

The Rams Cheerleaders trip to Hong Kong is a part of the squad's year-round international travel. The cheerleaders recently visited military bases in Greenland, Diego Garcia, Mexico, Japan and the Western Caribbean to help service members celebrate Super Bowl LVIII. During the offseason, the Rams Cheerleaders also will visit Chihuahua (Mexico), Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (Korea).

