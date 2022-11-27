Allen Robinson II and Ty Nsekhe among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – Wide receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and center Brian Allen (thumb).
For the Chiefs, safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are inactive after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Allen Robinson
QB Matthew Stafford
LB Travin Howard
C Brian Allen
OT Ty Nsekhe
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
QB Shane Buechele
WR Kadarius Toney
S Juan Thornhill
DE Joshua Kaindoh
G Joe Thuney
T Geron Christian
DE Malik Herring
New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.