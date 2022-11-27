Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Allen Robinson II and Ty Nsekhe among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Chiefs

Nov 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

KANSAS CITY – Wide receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and center Brian Allen (thumb).

For the Chiefs, safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are inactive after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Allen Robinson

QB Matthew Stafford

LB Travin Howard

C Brian Allen

OT Ty Nsekhe

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Juan Thornhill

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

1 - WR Allen Robinson II
1 / 114

1 - WR Allen Robinson II

roster gallery 16x9-1
2 / 114
2 - CB Troy Hill
3 / 114

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
4 / 114
3 - RB Cam Akers
5 / 114

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
6 / 114
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
7 / 114

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

roster gallery 16x9-4
8 / 114
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
9 / 114

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
10 / 114
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
11 / 114

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
12 / 114
8 - K Matt Gay
13 / 114

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
14 / 114
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
15 / 114

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
16 / 114
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
17 / 114

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
18 / 114
11 - P Riley Dixon
19 / 114

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
20 / 114
12 - WR Van Jefferson
21 / 114

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
22 / 114
13 - QB John Wolford
23 / 114

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
24 / 114
14 - CB Cobie Durant
25 / 114

14 - CB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-14
26 / 114
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
27 / 114

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
28 / 114
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
29 / 114

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
30 / 114
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
31 / 114

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
32 / 114
19 - WR Brandon Powell
33 / 114

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
34 / 114
21 - S Russ Yeast
35 / 114

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
36 / 114
22 - DB David Long Jr.
37 / 114

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
38 / 114
23 - RB Kyren Williams
39 / 114

23 - RB Kyren Williams

roster gallery 16x9-23
40 / 114
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
41 / 114

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
42 / 114
31 - DB Robert Rochell
43 / 114

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
44 / 114
32 - ILB Travin Howard
45 / 114

32 - ILB Travin Howard

roster gallery 16x9-32
46 / 114
33 - DB Nick Scott
47 / 114

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
48 / 114
35 - ILB Jake Hummel
49 / 114

35 - ILB Jake Hummel

2022-roster-gallery-jake-hummel
50 / 114
36 - DB Grant Haley
51 / 114

36 - DB Grant Haley

roster gallery 16x9-36
52 / 114
37 - S Quentin Lake Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
53 / 114

37 - S Quentin Lake

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

roster gallery 16x9-37
54 / 114
38 - DB Shaun Jolly
55 / 114

38 - DB Shaun Jolly

roster gallery 16x9-38
56 / 114
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
57 / 114

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
58 / 114
43 - LB Jake Gervase
59 / 114

43 - LB Jake Gervase

roster gallery 16x9-43
60 / 114
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
61 / 114

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
62 / 114
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
63 / 114

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-52
64 / 114
53 - LB Ernest Jones
65 / 114

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-53
66 / 114
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
67 / 114

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
68 / 114
55 - OC Brian Allen
69 / 114

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
70 / 114
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
71 / 114

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
72 / 114
61 - OT AJ Arcuri
73 / 114

61 - OT AJ Arcuri

roster galler 16x9-61
74 / 114
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
75 / 114

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

roster gallery 16x9-62
76 / 114
63 - G Oday Aboushi
77 / 114

63 - G Oday Aboushi

roster gallery 16x9-63
78 / 114
64 - C Matt Skura
79 / 114

64 - C Matt Skura

roster gallery 16x9-64
80 / 114
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
81 / 114

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
82 / 114
67 - OT Chandler Brewer
83 / 114

67 - OT Chandler Brewer

roster gallery 16x9-67
84 / 114
68 - OT Ty Nsekhe
85 / 114

68 - OT Ty Nsekhe

roster gallery 16x9-68
86 / 114
71 - OT Bobby Evans
87 / 114

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
88 / 114
73 - G David Edwards
89 / 114

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
90 / 114
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
91 / 114

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
92 / 114
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
93 / 114

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
94 / 114
87 - TE Jacob Harris
95 / 114

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
96 / 114
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
97 / 114

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
98 / 114
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
99 / 114

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-89
100 / 114
91 - DT Greg Gaines
101 / 114

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
102 / 114
92 - DT Jonah Williams
103 / 114

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
104 / 114
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
105 / 114

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
106 / 114
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
107 / 114

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
108 / 114
95 - DT Bobby Brown III Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner
109 / 114

95 - DT Bobby Brown III

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

roster gallery 16x9-95
110 / 114
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
111 / 114

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
112 / 114
99 - DT Aaron Donald
113 / 114

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
114 / 114
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chiefs 26-10

Early fourth quarter touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to Van Jefferson pulls Rams within 10 before Chiefs pull away late with a pair of takeaways and field goals in Kansas City.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chiefs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 regular season road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chiefs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Los Rams, sin mucho más que perder, tratarán de evitar otro noviembre sin triunfo al visitar la casa de Patrick Mahomes

Bryce Perkins podría iniciar su primer partido en la NFL ante la ausencia de Matthew Stafford, pero enfrente estarán los Chiefs, tal vez el equipo que mejor está jugando en este momento

news

More of Terrell Lewis and Michael Hoecht? Both players poised for increased playing time moving forward

Following linebacker Justin Hollins getting waived on Tuesday, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were both mentioned as candidates for expanded roles on the Rams' defense.

news

Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Rams & Chiefs clash at Arrowhead for first time since 2014 | Week 12 Game Preview

In this Week 12 preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, which players on offense he believes can take that next step, and how thankful he is to see Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey go to battle together each Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Chiefs, Week 12

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.

news

Receptor de los Rams Tutu Atwell anotó la primera anotación en su carrera en la semana 11 contra los Saints

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles Tutu Atwell sabía que el balón iba a ir hacia él en el momento en que se anunció la jugada contra los Saints de New Orleans.

news

Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams' record

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still sees plenty of talent on the Rams roster despite their current record.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

Advertising