Rams join Ball Corporation & SoFi Stadium celebrate National Recycling Day with local elementary school students

In partnership with SoFi Stadium and Ball Corporation, the Rams hosted over 250 students from Century Park Elementary School in Inglewood, CA, to celebrate National Recycling Day at the stadium for the third year in a row. National Recycling Day is a country-wide initiative to promote recycling and reduce waste.
In the week leading up to the event, Rams safety Jordan Fuller visited Century Park Elementary School to read to students and invite them to the upcoming event at SoFi Stadium.
Lauren Rodeman, member of the global community relations team at Ball Corporation, said the day was an effort to "bring recycling education to the youth of Los Angeles." She emphasized that being at SoFi Stadium brought thrill and excitement to the everyday responsibility of recycling.
"It's an opportunity to talk about the sustainability methods at SoFi Stadium and the partnership we have with Ball and the LA Rams," said Jason Witt, senior director of community affairs and engagement at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. He expressed that the partnership between SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Ball keeps the community motivated to positively impact our planet.
The event gave kindergarten to fifth grade students the opportunity to learn about recycling and sustainability in their community through an exclusive tour of SoFi Stadium, learning about its recycling efforts. In addition, the students enjoyed lunchtime cup designing and building activities. They also participated in a football combine on the field.
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams get students excited about sustainability in celebration of National Recycling Day
The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Ball and SoFi Stadium to celebrate National Recycling Day with local elementary students. Browse through photos capturing the day's events where students had the opportunity to learn about sustainability and engage in activities on the SoFi Stadium field.
When explaining the impact of being at SoFi Stadium, Davita McCauley, Century Park principal, said, "We never know how that's going to encourage them to dream and seek opportunities."
McCauley stated that as the only Los Angeles Unified School District school in Inglewood, Century Park feels a sense of pride to be a part of events at SoFi Stadium and be educated at the world-renowned venue that's in their backyard.
Rodeman added, "These kids are the next generation of our sustainability leaders."
Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage participated in activities to teach students how to properly identify the recycling bins. Ball Corporation also provided students and faculty with branded Recycling Combine jerseys and Green Assist booklets.
Ball Corporation is an Official Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging Partner of SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams. Through this partnership, Ball has supplied a number of sustainability enhancements to SoFi Stadium, including its Ball Aluminum Cup, Team Aluminum Brand Ambassadors with Recycling Backpacks and Aluminum Recycling Machines. Ball is a leading supplier of innovative sustainable aluminum packaging solutions.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.