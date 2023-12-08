Rams join Ball Corporation & SoFi Stadium celebrate National Recycling Day with local elementary school students

In partnership with SoFi Stadium and Ball Corporation, the Rams hosted over 250 students from Century Park Elementary School in Inglewood, CA, to celebrate National Recycling Day at the stadium for the third year in a row. National Recycling Day is a country-wide initiative to promote recycling and reduce waste.

In the week leading up to the event, Rams safety Jordan Fuller visited Century Park Elementary School to read to students and invite them to the upcoming event at SoFi Stadium.

Lauren Rodeman, member of the global community relations team at Ball Corporation, said the day was an effort to "bring recycling education to the youth of Los Angeles." She emphasized that being at SoFi Stadium brought thrill and excitement to the everyday responsibility of recycling.

"It's an opportunity to talk about the sustainability methods at SoFi Stadium and the partnership we have with Ball and the LA Rams," said Jason Witt, senior director of community affairs and engagement at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. He expressed that the partnership between SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Ball keeps the community motivated to positively impact our planet.