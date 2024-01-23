Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage kickoff 2024 reading the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to over 600 students

Jan 23, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

To kick off 2024 and welcome students back to school from winter break, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Aspire Titan Academy, Will Rogers Learning Community and Stoner Avenue Elementary School to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage. Among the three schools, the book was read to more than 600 first through third graders as part of the Rams Readers literacy program. Each student also received their own copy of the book and a Rams bookmark to take home.

"It's great to have an organization that comes out and shares a love of reading with our students," said Stoner Avenue Elementary principal Mario Garcia-Haro.

Ride with Rampage is a key component of the Rams Readers program, which encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students throughout Los Angeles.

The students brought lots of energy into the team's first Rams Readers school visits of the new year. Allison Holdorff Polhill, senior advisor and district director for Los Angeles Unified School District, said, "[The students] were lit up by education and the teachers were thrilled that the Rams are partnering with the district to create these types of situations where kids can love learning."

Garcia-Haro added how the reading session "allowed the students to see that books can take us anywhere." The book centers around mascot Rampage, driving a Rams-branded double decker bus around Southern California, picking up young Rams fans and Rams Cheerleaders at each stop along a scenic route to the team's home at SoFi Stadium.

Discussing the impact of the book, Holdorff Polhill added, "A book that covers the cultural icons within LA is a way to create love of learning."

Rams Cheerleader Jose F. joined one of the stops to read to the students. "I think the impact of the book really brings out the excitement about reading and it brings out different types of history and culture around LA. It also gains the kids excitement when they get to read it."

The Rams kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage on March 2, 2022, in celebration of Read Across America Day. Since launching the program in 2022, the Rams have visited more than 40 schools and distributed over 7,000 copies of Ride with Rampage to first through third grade students in schools across Southern California. Copies of Ride with Rampage can be purchased at www.ramsfanshop.com, Amazon, and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.  
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson & Rams Legend Chris Draft join LA Family Housing for holiday celebration to culminate Rams' Season of Giving

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Legend Chris Draft joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration. 
news

Rams host 55th annual Friendship Bowl & extend youth football efforts to Mexico

All-Star girls' flag & youth football teams from Central Mexico competed against teams from Los Angeles. Players on the Mexican All-Star teams were selected from Central Mexico including Estado de Mexico, Mexico City, Pachuca de Soto, Tamaulipas and Querétaro.
news

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Los Angeles Rams rookies Steve Avila, Nike Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

More than 100 youth went shopping with Los Angeles Rams players, Cheerleaders & staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart.
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, Byron Young & other players bring holiday spirit to local nonprofits as part of team's Season of Giving

In continuation of their five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign, the Los Angeles Rams host a holiday meal and grocery distribution for 300 community members at St. Joseph Center in South Los Angeles and support The People Concern's holiday celebration.
news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

In partnership with USA Football & Riddell, Rams surprise six local youth football programs with $75,000 donation at Rams-Commanders Week 15 matchup
news

Gerald Garth of Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

The AMAAD Institute Executive Director Gerald Garth is the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work helping provide recovery support and other programs and services for Black and Brown communities. 
news

Natalie Goodliffe of Cubby's Closet is Rams' 12th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Natalie Goodliffe, Associated Student Government Executive Of Clubs at Los Angeles City College, is the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work helping provide free clothing resources for LACC students. 
news

Rams rookies Steve Avila, Ethan Evans, Xavier Smith & Tre Tomlinson join Shoes That Fit to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams and nonprofit Shoes That Fit teamed up for the second year in a row to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School in Watts.
Advertising