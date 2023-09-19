Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Cheerleaders & Rampage visit 156th Street Elementary for first 'Rams Readers' of the 2023 season 

Sep 19, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Rams visited 156th Street Elementary School with mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage. More than 170 first through third grade students followed along during the reading session and got to take a copy of the book and a Rams bookmark home with them.  

156th Street Elementary principal, Melissa Heckman said, "It's an amazing opportunity because at our school reading is a big push for us to focus [on], our kids read at recess, they're really strong readers. It supports that, and it lets them know that reading is important out in the community as well." 

David Weingarten, Rams manager of community affairs and engagement, said, "The goal of the program was to build off the excitement of the beginning of the NFL season and encourage elementary school students to discover the excitement and adventure that reading provides."  

Ride with Rampage is a key component of the Rams Readers program, which encourages students to be enthusiastic about reading while helping improve literacy rates among students throughout Los Angeles. The book centers around Rampage driving a Rams-branded double decker bus around Southern California, picking up young Rams fans and Rams Cheerleaders at each stop along a scenic route to SoFi Stadium. 

Phoebe and Shane, third graders at 156th Street Elementary, said their favorite part of the day was reading the book with their classmates. Both students expressed that having the Rams at their school made them feel excited. 

Heckman said the program provided "a chance for [the students] to feel seen and important." She went on to explain how the program encouraged students "not only to embrace that love of reading, but to know that they're important to the community around them, and that their future and the things that they're doing are important to others." 

"Our hope is that the program instills a love for reading and learning. Our guest readers encourage students to read from a young age and provide them with positive role models to look up to," explained Weingarten. Heckman agreed as she reiterated that she was impressed with "[the Rams] knowledge of working with children and really supporting the skills that are important to them." 

Heckman was appreciative of the program coming to her school. "It makes my job as a principal easier because it helps me reach the kids and let them know that reading is so important." 

The Rams kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage on March 2, 2022, in celebration of last year's Read Across America Day. Since launching the program in 2022, the Rams have visited more than 38 schools and distributed over 7,000 copies of Ride with Rampage to first through third grade students in schools across Southern California. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. 
news

Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

Funding from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.
news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.
news

Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.
news

Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

Fans in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will have the opportunity to celebrate the 2023 season kickoff with 'Rams on the 1' campaign presented by Corona. 
news

Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce pays it forward with Flight 300 program

Prior to kickoff of the Los Angeles Rams preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and in honor of National Aviation Day, Rams Legend Isaac Bruce and American Airlines hosted 30 Flight 300 program participants to enjoy a Rams game day.
news

Tyrone Nance of It's Bigger Than Us is Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Tyrone Nance, President and Founder of Its Bigger Than Us, is the Los Angeles Rams' sixth playmaker honoree of 2023 for his work empowering vulnerable minority communities. 
news

Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Rams to leverage custom "Mālama Maui" shirts and 50/50 Raffle to raise funds. Donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
news

Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

The Los Angeles Rams join partners and fans for fundraising lunch on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT 
news

Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off year three of their Pathways to Success Mentorship program at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
