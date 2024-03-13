Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage surprise Markham Middle School with Hometown Grant to support flag football efforts

In partnership with GENYOUth, the Los Angeles Rams presented Edwin Markham Middle School with a $5,000 Hometown Grant to enhance their health and wellness initiatives. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage joined the event to lead an education session about the benefits of playing flag football. In addition, the Rams donated flag football kits for the school to utilize during their physical education periods.

"[The Rams] are here because we align with their mission statement around community and giving back," said Yumi Kawasaki, Markham Middle School principal and Rams 2023 pLAymaker. "In a community like Watts, there's a lot of raw talent that we don't always get to develop as instructors. With the grant, we're able to get equipment that hopefully will help build up our flag football program and other physical fitness activities."