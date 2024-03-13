 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage surprise Markham Middle School with Hometown Grant to support flag football efforts

Mar 13, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

In partnership with GENYOUth, the Los Angeles Rams presented Edwin Markham Middle School with a $5,000 Hometown Grant to enhance their health and wellness initiatives. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage joined the event to lead an education session about the benefits of playing flag football. In addition, the Rams donated flag football kits for the school to utilize during their physical education periods.

"[The Rams] are here because we align with their mission statement around community and giving back," said Yumi Kawasaki, Markham Middle School principal and Rams 2023 pLAymaker. "In a community like Watts, there's a lot of raw talent that we don't always get to develop as instructors. With the grant, we're able to get equipment that hopefully will help build up our flag football program and other physical fitness activities."

Students also participated in a walk-through style football practice featuring on-field activities and drills. Keith Tillas, seventh grader at Markham Middle School, reflected on the day and said, "It makes me feel special because some people never get to have this moment. It makes me feel happy."

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage surprise Markham Middle School with Hometown Grant to support flag football efforts

E_TOD41566
1 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD40760
2 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD41122
3 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD41379
4 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD40967
5 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD41626
6 / 7
Bryce Todd
E_TOD40979 (1)
7 / 7
Bryce Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

GENYOUth is a nationally recognized youth wellness organization with reach and impact. GENYOUth and its partners have a shared purpose: creating healthy school communities by empowering students and providing resources for youth to build healthy, high-achieving futures.

Markham Middle School is supported by Partnership for Los Angeles Schools. Launched in 2007, they are an independent nonprofit, in-district partner of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), serving 13,550 students across twenty of the most under-resourced schools in Boyle Heights, South Los Angeles and Watts communities. The Partnership aims to accelerate student achievement, especially for Black and Latino students, while scaling school transformation successes across its network of schools and the nation's school districts.

Kawasaki shared the impact of having the Rams present at Markham Middle School. "A lot of our kids can describe negative aspects of growing up in a place like Watts, but having the organization here today brings them more joy and pride to be part of Markham and such a historic part of Los Angeles."

Since returning to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have helped award more than $90,000 in Hometown Grants to schools throughout Southern California. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams inspire local students to pursue their passions as year three of Pathways to Success Mentorship Program culminates

The Los Angeles Rams culminated the third year of their Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students with a dinner hosted at Rams partner restaurant El Torito.
news

Rams team up with Edwards Lifesciences to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines"

In recognition of Black History Month and Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences teamed up to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines" and raise awareness by hosting a free heart screening for more than 60 community members in Inglewood.
news

Rams & L.A. Care Health Plan partner to motivate youth to maintain healthy & positive lifestyles

The Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day and an educational resource session for kindergarten through fifth grade students at Maywood Elementary School and Broad Avenue Elementary School.
news

Rams host College Resource Day to educate students on financial aid and application processes

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Common App, California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) and the NCAA Eligibility Center, to pilot a free College Resource Day for local high school students in the team's locker room at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams host inaugural Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium in celebration of Black History Month

To culminate Black History Month, the Los Angeles Rams continued to celebrated the organization's trailblazers by hosting their Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium.
news

Puka Nacua & Quentin Lake join effort to give back to LA community in recognition of Black History Month

The Los Angeles Rams, It's Bigger Than Us, Pepsi, LA Regional Food Bank join forces to address food & nutrition insecurity
news

WalkUnitedLA 2024 returns to SoFi Stadium to defeat homelessness in Los Angeles

In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, United Way of Greater Los Angeles announces its annual walk/run to take place May 11  
news

Rams Cheerleaders perform at International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong

Rams Cheerleaders support return of Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade to Hong Kong in celebration of the year of the dragon 
news

Rams host 'Threaded Through History' exhibit in partnership with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the unveiling of an authentic Kenny Washington jersey and art exhibition on Tuesday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in recognition of Black History Month.
news

Ganesha High School athletic trainer Ariel Castro's heroic actions will have her in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, reinforce importance of having certified trainers

Ganesha athletic trainer Ariel Castro helped save the life of head coach Don Cayer after Cayer collapsed on the sideline during a game last October. 
news

Rams & Verizon surprise small business owner with $10,000 grant 

As part of the event, local small business owner of GTLA Apparel, Lupe Tlatenchi,  was surprised with a $10,000 grant through the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program.
Advertising